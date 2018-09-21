Cavaliers escape Vandalia with hard-fought win

It’s always a tough place to play, mainly because of the distance, but Carlinville headed to Vandalia on Thursday night for some South Central Conference volleyball action.

It was the same site as the supersectional last November when the Cavies lost to Newton.

This time around, Carlinville was able to fight off the host Vandals, escaping with a 15-25, 25-16, 25-23 win. Carlinville is 5-3, 2-0 in the conference heading into the New Berlin tournament.

Sarah DeNeve had 10 points, six kills, 19 assists, three blocks and 11 digs for the Cavaliers. Lexi Egelhoff added four points, two aces, four kills and four blocks. Jordyn Houseman came up with 23 defensive digs. Gracie Reels had six kills and seven digs; Adrian Welte had seven points, an ace, four kills, five blocks and eight digs. Haley Wills had three kills and five blocks. Kelsey McKee had five kills and four digs; Sydney Bowman five points, seven digs; Olivia Turley had a dig and a point; Jill Stayton had two points and an ace.

For Vandalia, Larrie McNary had five assists; Mikey Walker nine digs; Lauren Harris six kills; J’Amy Jackson six blocks and Bailey Stewart seven assists.

The team also won the New Berlin tournament Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15, going 5-0. it was their first time participating in that tournament.

Morrisonville def. Mt. Olive

At Morrisonville, the Mohawks won a Thursday night contest from Mt. Olive, 25-15, 25-15. The Wildcats are 4-8 on the season.

Kaleigh Ziglar had six points, an ace, 12 assists and three digs for Mt. Olive. Hailey Odorizzi had four kills and two blocks. Lily Gretak had two kills and three digs.

Hallie Schneider had seven digs, three kills and three blocks for Morrisonville.