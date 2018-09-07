Cavaliers end Southwestern’s perfect start

SOUTHWESTERN (Sept. 6 2018) – In the fall of 2015, the Southwestern Piasa Birds edged Carlinville to win its first ever volleyball regional title.

Three years later, the Birds, who have won just 11 matches the last two years combined, appear back in title contention with a new head coach and a confident group early in the season.

Southwestern won the Roxana tournament going 5-0 and took a 6-0 record into Thursday’s non-conference clash at Carlinville High School.

The Cavaliers, after dropping their first two matches of the season, showed their grit and determination on Thursday, by holding on to beat Southwestern 25-22, 19-25 25-21 at the Big House. Carlinville evened its record at 2-2.

There were plenty of girls who lit up the stat sheet for the Cavaliers, including junior Sarah DeNeve, who had 26 assists, 10 digs, eight points and three aces.

Lexi Egelhoff added eight kills and three blocks, while Jordyn Houseman had 13 digs and four points with an ace.

Gracie Reels had 13 points, four aces, three kills and seven digs. Adriann Welte contributed five points, an ace, 11 kills, two blocks and 15 digs. Haley Wills had three kills; Kelsey McKee had two kills and two digs and Sydney Bowman had an ace, a kill and four digs.

Staunton def. Mt. Olive

At Mt. Olive, Staunton dug deep to edge the Wildcats 25-19, 25-18 Thursday night.

Hollie Bekeske had 29 digs to lead the Bulldogs. Ashleigh Painter added seven kills and Sarah Isenberg had 13 assists.

Mt. Olive got six digs from Krista Whited and five digs from Miranda Matta. Kaleigh Ziglar and Lily Gretak each had one ace serve. Gretak added three kills and Ziglar had five assists.