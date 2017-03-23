Cavaliers drop opening games in baseball

Carlinville’s baseball team under new leadership in Don Borgini opened the 2017 season at Carrollton on Thursday afternoon.

The Cavies fought back from an early deficit but ultimately dropped a 9-6 decision to the Hawks.

In the top of the first, Carlinville took a quick 2-0 lead. Konnor Emmons drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run, and Garrett Campbell followed with an RBI-single.

Carrollton scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead.

But back came the Cavies, tying the game with a run in the second and two in the third inning.

Colton DeLong was hit by a pitch and scored on a pass ball in the second inning to make it a 5-3 game.

In the third, Jake Ambuel singled in a run, with Donovan King scoring on an error. It was 5-5.

Carrollton took the lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings, and two runs in the sixth.

Carlinville’s final run came in the seventh inning. Campbell singled and came around to score on a DeLong single.

Tucker Hughes finished one for four with a run; Ambuel one for one, run, RBI; Emmons RBI; Campbell two for three, run, RBI; King run; Josh Hinzman run; DeLong one for two, run, RBI.

Kyle Dixon pitched two innings, striking out three, allowing five hits and five runs with five walks.

Tucker Hughes pitched three innings, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) with three walks and three strikeouts. Jake Hannig pitched one inning, allowing a hit and two runs (none earned) with two walks and three strikeouts.

Auburn 10, Carlinville 0

Auburn pitched a two-hit shutout against the Cavies on Monday in a 10-0 victory.

Brandon Price went the distance for the Trojans, striking out two.

Auburn scored two runs in the first inning and a run in the second.

A five-run fourth inning pushed the lead for Auburn as Carlinville fell to 0-2 on the early season.

DeLong and Nick Havlin had singles for the Cavaliers.

Hannig allowed one earned run on two hits over one and two-thirds inning, striking out three and walking five.

Campbell pitched one-third of an inning, allowing two hits and one run. Hughes pitched three and a third innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.

Cayden Muench homered and drove in four runs for Auburn.

The Cavaliers road trip to start the season continues at Greenfield on Wednesday. Tuesday’s game at Morrisonville will be updated at enquirerdemocrat.com. Nokomis is in town Thursday for the home opener.