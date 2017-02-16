Cavaliers complete comeback, upset Staunton

Adam Walton to Brady Jamieson was a familiar sighting during the Carlinville football team’s road to the state football championship game last fall.

The duo connected on the hardwood in the final seconds Friday night in boys basketball at Litchfield, leading to a Cavalier comeback win over the Litchfield Purple Panthers.

Walton’s outlet pass to Jamieson was corralled and put in the basket with three seconds left, giving the Cavaliers an improbable 59-57 victory for their first conference win of the season and snapping a seven-game losing streak.

“We kept battling back,” Carlinville coach Alan Cooper said. “They made some big shots early after we went up almost 10 early. I just told the guys to keep playing, keep playing – we’ll battle back and get things going.”

Carlinville shot out to leads of 5-0 and 9-3 early in the first quarter. But Litchfield had its own answer – the three-point shot. Five different Purple Panthers hit three-pointers in the first quarter alone – including Alex Bishop, Chase Lauderdale, Seth McGill, Sam Middleton and Dylan Hemann, leading to a 19-14 Litchfield lead after one quarter.

Carlinville fell behind 23-14 early in the second before going on a 9-0 run to tie the game. Walton had a pair of hoops, and Jamieson had five points, including a game-tying three-pointer right before half.

Lauderdale responded by hitting a three-point basket as the first half horn expired. LItchfield led 26-23 at intermission.

Litchfield would open a 35-27 lead midway through the third quarter after a Middleton three-point basket.

Carlinville would trim the lead down to as close as 40-38 behind five points from Jarret Easterday, who entered the game for the first time late in the third quarter to provide a spark.

Hemann made a shot at the third-quarter horn to give Litchfield a 42-38 lead heading to the fourth.

It would be a wild fourth quarter which saw Litchfield take a 47-38 lead on a Bishop three-pointer and a Middleton basket.

Jamieson answered with a three-pointer, but Hemann’s assist on a Sam Painter hoop with 3:20 left gave Litchfield a 51-45 lead. The game remained a six-point spread on a Bishop putback with 2:05 to play, 55-49.

Jamieson then hit a shot, came up with a steal and hit two free throws with 1:15 left to make it 55-53.

Bishop countered with two free throws with 54.3 seconds left to make it 57-53 Litchfield.

Walton trimmed the lead down to 57-55 with a basket with 42 seconds left, then Bishop missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw attempt with 32.3 seconds left.

Carlinville missed a free throw, but Walton got a rebound and a jump ball was forced with 26.9 seconds left. Carlinville had the possession arrow in its favor. On the following inbounds, Easterday cut to the basket, and Walton found him for the game-tying basket with 25 seconds left.

It led to the frantic finish as Litchfield turned the ball over and Walton whizzed a pass toward a streaking Jamieson to the basket. The layin with three seconds left gave Carlinville its first lead since 11-8 midway through the first quarter.

Litchfield’s last-ditch three-quarters court shot was short as time expired.

“We got baskets when we needed it down the stretch,” Cooper said. “We made some big plays at the end – we had to get some steals and some turnovers and we got them when we needed it.”

Walton scored 23 points; Jamieson added 19; Easterday seven; Konnor Emmons six; Joe Fraser two and Jake Hannig two points. Carlinville was 25 of 57 from the field and six of 10 at the foul line with nine turnovers.

Perhaps this comeback will lead to a strong finish to the season for Carlinville, which is now 5-22, 1-6 in conference play. They host Staunton on Tuesday and Vandalia on Friday before heading into its own regional on Feb. 20, also against Staunton at 7 p.m.

“We kind of reset things and kept at it,” Cooper said. “They decided they’re going to finish strong and it’s nice to get a win here and hopefully we’ll get a couple more.”

Litchfield (5-22, 1-7) was led by Middleton with 16 points; Painter with 12 and Bishop with 10 points. The Purple Panthers made 21 of 42 shots and seven of 11 free throws, with seven turnovers.

Carlinville also took the JV contest, 47-32 over Litchfield Friday evening. Nick Walton had 12 points and Finn Bowman 11 for the Cavies.

Carlinville 50, Staunton 42

Jamieson had 30 of Carlinville’s 50 on Tuesday as the Cavaliers defeated Staunton in a conference game, 50-42.

Walton added 15, Joe Fraser three and Konnor Emmons two for the Cavaliers, which led 27-18 at the half.

Staunton was led by Brady Kinder’s 19 points.