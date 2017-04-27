Cavaliers compete at Rochester as boys finish second

Cavaliers compete at Rochester as boys finish second

Jason Landon won a pair of events Saturday at the Rochester Invitational track and field meet, helping Carlinville to a second place team finish.

The Cavaliers garnered 104 points, trailing only Pleasant Plains’ 165 points in team competition.

Landon was a winner in the 800-meter run at 2:01.30, with teammate Grayson Armour eighth at 2:08.66.

In the 400-meter dash, Landon’s time of 51.51 seconds clocked him ahead of all competitors. Tyler Hughes finished fifth at 53.57.

Max Rogers took top honors in the long jump at 21-feet-1 inch, while getting second in the triple jump at 38-feet-10.25 inches.

Daniel Card was a winner in the shot put competition, as the Cavalier junior had a toss of 44-feet-4.75 inches. Gabe Long finished fifth in the shot put at 41-feet-1.5 inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 meter relay team of Tyler Hughes, Jacob Landon, Briley Roper and Jason Landon finished second with a time of 3:36.76.

Charles Helton IV was second in the 3200-meter run at 10:23.54.

Isaac Daugherty pole vaulted 11-feet to finish fourth. Card also took fourth in the discus at 124-feet-9 inches, while Long was sixth at 113-9.

The Cavies finished fourth in the 4 x 100 meter relay, in a time of 46.90. Members were Cameron Rainey, Hughes, Jack Kessinger and Rogers.

In the 3200 meter run, Bailey Lippold finished fourth at 11:02.02.

The Cavies quartet of Samuel Mock, Jacob Landon, Roper and Armour finished the 4 x 800 relay in 8:41.04, good for fifth place.

Will Walton cleared five-feet-eight inches to place sixth in the high jump, while Rainey was eighth in the long jump at 18-feet-7 inches.

T.J. Gosnell got 12th in the 100-meter dash at 12.22 seconds; Charlie Helton was 12th in the 1600 meter run at 5:14.63, with Lippold 13th at 5:15.59. In the 200-meter dash, Kessinger finished 17th at 26.13 seconds.

Girls team competition had Carlinville 10th with 28 team points. Pleasant Plains with 125 points won the team meet with Rochester second.

Emma Smith tied a meet record in the pole vault, by clearing 10-feet-six inches. She won the event, and tied the meet record held by two others, including Carlinville’s Katie Denby who tied it last year.

Macy Walker led Carlinville in the discus with a third-place finish, at 101-feet-5 inches. Haley Wills finished seventh at 77-feet-5 inches.

The Cavies’ 4 x 400 relay team of Patty Walsh, MacKenzie Moyer, Mackenzie Harris and Rachel Olroyd took sixth place at 4:42.98.

Moyer triple jumped 28-feet-7 inches to place sixth in that event.

Olroyd ran the 800-meter dash in 2:35.08 to place seventh, while Wills also got seventh in the shot put at 29-feet-5.5 inches. Cleo Campbell was 10th at 27-6.

Walsh ran the 400-meter dash in 1:07.86 to place ninth. Harris was ninth in the 1600-meter run at 6:16.35, with Madelyn Williams 15th at 6:49.18.

Williams ran the 3200 in 15:04.13 to place 12th, while Moyer’s distance of 12-feet-5 inches in the long jump placed her 12th.

Frosh/Soph SCC meet

The Cavaliers competed at Gillespie on Thursday in the frosh/soph South Central Conference meet.

Carlinville teams finished third – the boys with 74 points trailed Vandalia (95) and Hillsboro (85).

On the girls side, the Cavies had 71 points, trailing Greenville (105) and Hillsboro (73).

Carlinville winners on the boys side included Roper in the 400-meter dash at 55.59 seconds.

Tyler Emmons won the discus at 128-feet-8 inches.

On the girls side, Olroyd won the 800-meters at 2:26.43. Walker won the discus at 109-feet-9 inches and Smith cleared nine-feet-six inches to claim the pole vault title.

Max Rogers lands in the long jump pit at a recent meet. Rogers was a winner in the long jump Saturday at Rochester.