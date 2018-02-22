Cavaliers boys basketball team reaches the finish line

AUBURN (Feb. 22, 2018) – Carlinville’s boys basketball team wrapped up their season Monday with a loss to host Auburn in the Class 2A boys basketball tournament at Auburn High School.

Prior to that game, the Cavaliers had one last conference road test, as they traveled to Vandalia to meet the Vandals.

The hosts, celebrating Senior Night, outscored Carlinville 30-0 from the three-point line en route to a 62-40 victory.

Carlinville (9-19, 3-6 South Central Conference) started off the game scoring the first four points, on a hoop by Josh Hinzman and one from Finn Bowman.

Vandalia (18-11, 6-3) then dropped home the next eight points, two on three-point field goals. The Vandals made 10 three-pointers in the game to none for the Cavaliers.

Trailing 8-4, the Cavies got hoops from Will Walton and from Briley Roper in tying the game 8-8.

A three-pointer from Garrett McNary at the end of the first quarter made it 11-8 Vandals after one.

Carlinville was within 19-16 on a Bowman assist on a Jarret Easterday basket, but the Vandals closed the first half on a 14-2 run to lead 32-18 at intermission.

Carlinville would trail by as many as 20 in the third quarter on three different occasions as Vandalia looked for the knockout blow.

Late in the third, Roper hit two free throws, and Bowman and Logan Rosentreter both scored on stickbacks to close the quarter on a 6-0 run. It was 46-32 through three quarters of play.

Rosentreter opened the fourth quarter with a hoop to get Carlinville within 46-34, but seven turnovers in the final quarter would prevent any serious comeback attempt.

Vandalia went on an 8-0 run to re-establish a 20-point lead, building as much as a 24-point lead before settling for the 62-40 victory.

Bowman had 10 points for the Cavaliers, followed by Rosentreter with eight; Walton and Roper had six each; Easterday four; Joe Fraser three; Hinzman two and one point from Collin Gibbel.

The Cavies made 17 of 50 from the field and six of eight free throws, with 14 turnovers total.

Vandalia, minus two starters, had a balanced offense as six players scored at least nine points.

McNary led the way with 12 points; Markus Isaiah ha 10; and Scott Schulman and Devon Little each had 11 points. The Vandals made 23 of 57 from the field and six of eight from the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Auburn 52, Carlinville 33

At Auburn, Monday’s regional contest was a rematch from earlier in the season when Auburn won by over 40 points on the same floor.

This time around, the Cavies kept the game closer, but Auburn still pulled away in the first half to earn a 52-33 first round regional victory.

Auburn will play on Wednesday against Pleasant Plains in the semifinals.

Carlinville closes its season with a 9-20 record.

The Trojans opened with 16-8 lead after one quarter and 27-11 at halftime following an 11-3 second quarter spurt.

The Trojans took a 39-21 lead to the fourth quarter.

Bowman had a game-high 16 points to lead Carlinville, which missed 11 of 17 free throws in the game.

Roper scored seven; Easterday six; Fraser two; Rosentreter one and Walton one point.

Auburn was led by Destin Chance with 13 points and Colby Bossman had 10. Auburn made 10 of 19 free throws.