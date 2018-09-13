Cavaliers blank Pana; move to 2-0 in conference

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 13,2018) – Carlinville’s boys’ soccer team kept up the winning ways early by defeating Pana on the road Thursday afternoon, 3-0.

The Cavies are now 6-2 overall, 2-0 in the conference. Pana dropped to 2-5, 1-1 in conference play.

Matt Schmidt opened the scoring on a goal at 10:56, assisted by Trey Gall. It would stay 1-0 into the halftime break.

In the second half, Schmidt scored at 26:04, assisted by Gall for a 2-0 lead at 26:04 left in the match. The final tally came from Adin Fleischer, off a Landon Eades free kick assist at 39:18.

Carlinville outshot Pana 17-3. Andrew DeNeve recorded his third shutout win of the season. Fleischer put five shots on, while Gall and Schmidt each had four shots.

Lucas Holthaus had two of Pana’s three shots.

Carlinville had seven corner kicks to one for Pana. The Cavies committed 11 fouls to eight for Pana.

Freshman Trieton Park heads the ball toward the goal on Sept. 4 against Greenville at Loveless Park. The Cavaliers won 3-2 in double overtime.