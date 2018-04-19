Cavaliers beat Oilers, but Birds battle back to beat Cavies

Cavaliers beat Oilers, but Birds battle back to

By Eric Becker

EAST ALTON (April 19, 2018) – Baseball is a game of momentum. One thinks they may have it figured out, then something goes completely bonkers to knock things out of whack.

Carlinville’s baseball team had a pair of games over the past week. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers rallied past East Alton-Wood River 11-7, while on Friday, Southwestern scored five unanswered to beat Carlinville 5-4.

Wednesday’s matchup with the Oilers got off to a good start for the Cavaliers, jumping out to a 6-0 lead by the middle of the second inning.

By the end of the third, however, the Oilers had the lead at 7-6.

Carlinville scored five runs in the fifth to avoid the loss and ended up with an 11-7 win.

Aidan Naugle led off the game with a single, went to second on a wild pitch. Tucker Hughes was hit by a pitch, an a single by Kyle Dixon loaded the bases.

Jake Ambuel drove in a run with a single, then Colton DeLong launched a three-run home run to put the Cavaliers on top at 4-0.

In the second inning, Nick Havlin led off with a single, coming around to score on an error. Ambuel’s RBI-single plated Naugle with the second run of the inning, making it 6-0.

East Alton-Wood River cut the lead in half with three runs in the second, then took the lead with a four-run third inning at 7-6.

But in the fifth, Carlinville persevered and scored five more runs.

Ambuel tripled to start the inning, scoring on a DeLong single. DeLong and Garrett Campbell both scored on a double by Joe Fraser, who in turn scored on a wild pitch. Josh Hinzman doubled and scored on a single by Dixon to make it 11-7.

DeLong also got the win, pitching two and two-third innings of relief, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out two.

Ambuel got the save, pitching two and two-third innings, walking two and striking out four. Hinzman started for the Cavaliers, allowing five hits and three runs over an inning and two-thirds, with two strikeouts.

DeLong finished with a home run, single, two runs and three RBIs. Ambuel had a triple, two singles, a run and three RBIs; Dixon had two hits and two RBIs; Naugle had two hits and two runs; Fraser had a double and two RBIs; Campbell had a hit and run scored; Havlin had a single and run; Hinzman had a single and run; and Hughes scored a run.

Gage Booten had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Oilers, while Jared Liley had two hits and two runs. Zach Wells also scored two runs.

Southwestern 5, Carlinville 4

At Brighton Park, the Cavaliers headed into Friday’s conference game with the Piasa Birds trying to expand on the momentum gained Wednesday.

After building a 4-0 second inning lead with the Cavies’ top pitcher Kyle Dixon on the mound, all appeared well. Until it wasn’t.

Southwestern is a team that does not let a four-run deficit bother them. They slowly, methodically climbed back into the game, eventually rallying for a 5-4 victory.

Ben Lowis retired the Cavaliers in order to start the game, but got into trouble in the second inning.

Ambuel drew a walk and went to second on a pass ball. DeLong moved Ambuel to third with a ground ball out. Campbell reached on an infield hit, scoring Ambuel for a 1-0 Cavalier lead. Fraser then singled. Andrew DeNeve bunted back toward the pitcher, and would accomplish a sacrifice bunt while reaching on an errant throw. The error allowed Campbell to score and make it 2-0.

Hinzman followed with an RBI-single to score Fraser. DeNeve would score the fourth run on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at third base. Carlinville had a 4-0 lead.

Dixon walked a pair of Piasa Birds to start the second inning, Edie Bolin and Ryne Hanslow. Both would score. Brock Seymour blooped a single to left field to plate a run, while a passed ball allowed run number two to score.

Lowis settled down into a groove after the second inning, allowing just four singles the rest of the way, while shutting down the Carlinville offense.

Southwestern cut the deficit to 4-3 with a run in the third inning. Hanslow reached on a fielder’s choice RBI, with Luke Golike scoring the Birds third tally.

A gift run gave the Birds the tying run in the fourth inning. With one out, Jack Little tripled to left field.

However, the Cavaliers tried a pickoff play and a throw went sailing into left field, allowing Little to score the tying run. It became an unearned run as Dixon struck out the next two hitters.

It was 4-4 into the fifth inning. Bolin hit a one-out double to right-center field, advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hanslow then smacked a shot off of Dixon’s glove and past the drawn-in infield, giving Southwestern its first lead at 5-4.

Ambuel relieved Dixon on the mound, and got out of a jam in the sixth inning to send the game to the seventh at 5-4 Southwestern.

The first two were retired easily by Lowis, who then allowed a single to Naugle.

That brought in Bolin to pitch and try to nail down the save.

After walking Hughes, runners were at first and second with two outs.

Dixon then hit a fly ball to right field which Seymour appeared to struggle a bit as he came in, but he made the catch to end the ballgame.

Both teams had seven hits in the game. Campbell had a single, RBI and run; Fraser had a single and run; DeNeve scored a run; Hinzman single and RBI; DeLong single; Ambuel single, run scored; Hughes single and Naugle had a single.

Dixon struck out seven in four and two-third innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with three walks. Ambuel pitched one and a third innings of relief, allowing a hit and walk while striking out two.

Lowis allowed four runs, two earned on seven hits over six and two-third innings, walking one and striking out six.

Hanslow had a single and two RBIs. Little had three hits, including a triple, scoring once. Bolin had a double and two runs scored. Seymour had a single and RBI and Lowis had a single. Golike also had a single and run scored.