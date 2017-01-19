Cavaliers beat Mulberry Grove, fall to Bunker Hill

Before the threat of severe winter weather put a halt to the Morrisonville Mohawk Classic, the Carlinville boys basketball team was able to get one last game in on Thursday, defeating Mulberry Grove 67-50.

It looked a bit bleak in the first half as the Aces took a 38-29 halftime lead on the Cavaliers, behind eight three-point baskets.

The Aces led 20-13 after a quarter, led by Courtlyn Latham with 10 first quarter points, and three-point hits from Jake Linnabary and Michael Sloan.

The Cavies got 10 second quarter points from Brady Jamieson, but Sloan hit three long-range shots in the second, scoring 12 points in the stanza as the Aces took a 38-29 halftime lead.

The second half was a different story as the Cavies limited the Aces to just 12 points – six in each the third and the fourth quarter.

Mulberry Grove still led 44-42 entering the fourth quarter, but Carlinville surged forward behind Joe Fraser’s nine points – a three pointer and six of six free throws down the stretch. Carlinville outscored Mulberry Grove 25-6 in the fourth.

Adam Walton added nine points of his own, and the Cavies made 15 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Jamieson had 26 points and Walton 24 for Carlinville, while Fraser scored nine points; Konnor Emmons five; Jarret Easterday two points and Jake Hannig one point.

The Cavies were 19 of 24 at the foul line in the game. The tournament for CHS will conclude on Monday, Jan. 23 as they play Nokomis in Morrisonville.

Bunker Hill 61, Carlinville 47

The opening day of the Macoupin County boys tournament had the Cavaliers as the No. 7 seed meeting No. 2 Bunker Hill.

The Cavies hung with the Minutemen for a while, but tough free throw shooting down the stretch enabled Bunker Hill to hold on for the win.

Carlinville (3-14) fell behind 6-0 early, getting on the board four minutes into the game on a Fraser jumper.

Walton provided a putback after a missed free throw to make it an 8-5 game.

Then a storm came rolling in. As in Stormmy Coffman, Bunker Hill’s senior sharpshooter. He scored 11 straight Bunker Hill points to end the first quarter, including three long-range bombs.

Carlinville tried staying close, but trailed 19-11 after one quarter.

Walton hit a pair of three pointers in the second quarter for Carlinville, which trailed 26-21 late in the half. Coffman ended the half with another three-pointer and it was 29-21 Minutemen at the half.

The Cavies got hoops from Jamieson and Walton early in the third which pulled the deficit within 29-25. The Minutemen continued to pad its lead late with two hoops from Chase Williams and two free throws from Matthew Weidner. It was 37-28 after three quarters.

Carlinville was within eight on several occasions in the fourth. A three-pointer by Williams pushed the lead to 50-39.

With 1:55 left, Walton hit a three-pointer to make it a 52-45 game.

Bunker Hill made nine of 14 free throws in the final two minutes to fend off a Cavies comeback attempt.

Walton finished with 24 points and Jamieson had 10 for the Cavies. Emmons finished with seven points; Fraser had three points; Garrett Campbell two points and Easterday one point.

The Cavies were 17 of 45 from the field, eight of 16 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Coffman had 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half for Bunker Hill (10-7). Dane Sellars had 16 points and Williams finished with 11.

Bunker Hill was 20 of 41 from the field, 14 of 23 at the foul line with eight turnovers.

Tuesday’s tournament recaps can be found at enquirerdemocrat.com, including Carlinville’s game against Staunton.

Bunker Hill’s Dane Sellars drives past Garrett Campbell of Carlinville in the third quarter Monday night.