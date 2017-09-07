Cavaliers beat Hillsboro; take two wins at Edwardsville

HILLSBORO (Sept. 7, 2017) – Two matches into the new season, Carlinville appears they like to do things the hard way on the volleyball court.

They dropped the first game Thursday at Hillsboro but regrouped to pick up their first victory of the season, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16.

It was a rematch of last year’s regional title game won by the Cavaliers in two games.

Thursday, Carlinville got 37 digs from Alyssa DeSpain and 19 from Taylor Wills in a winning effort.

Emma Griffith served up four aces and nine points to lead the Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 South Central Conference). Anna Chew put away 16 kills with Sydney Bates adding five kills and 24 assists. Adriann Welte also had five kills.

Samantha Moore had nine kills for Hillsboro (1-2, 1-2), while Maddie Mizera had eight assists and Brooke Roemelin four ace serves.

Carlinville JV won in three, 17-25, 25-18 and 25-16. The freshman Cavaliers split a pair of games with Hillsboro.

Edwardsville tourney

After struggling through pool play, the Carlinville volleyball team took out some frustrations Saturday as they won the Copper Bracket of the Edwardsville Invitational tournament with two three-game victories.

Carlinville lost all three in pool play, including a pair on Friday against stellar competition. The Cavies met up with Francis Howell in the opener, losing a 25-10, 25-4 decision. O’Fallon then defeated the Cavaliers 25-17, 25-13 later Friday evening.

Saturday’s final pool play game was against the Midgets of Freeburg. Carlinville tried to stay close but eventually lost to the Midgets 25-12, 25-17.

Game one saw Carlinville rally from a 5-1 deficit, tying the game 5-5 on three points from Bates, including an ace. But the Cavaliers never led in game one, as Freeburg’s Sophie Quiren ran off eight straight service points, which included four kills from Miranda Schulte. Game one went to the Midgets.

Carlinville took an early lead in game two, 5-3 following a Chew kill and a point from Bates.

Sarah DeNeve served up an ace, and Bates had a block as Carlinville took a 10-8 game two lead.

Freeburg responded with four straight points, but the Cavies would regain the lead at 13-12 on a kill by Emma Griffith and a Chew block off Taylor Wills service points.

The second game eventually got away as Freeburg went on a 8-1 run late to close out the match at 25-17.

Chew had five kills, while Bates had four points and three kills. Alyssa DeSpain and Griffith had two kills each. DeNeve had four points and Wills three points.

Schulte had seven kills to lead Freeburg, while Quiren had 11 points and Kayla Mueller had six points and two aces.

Carlinville then got sent to the Copper Bracket, playing both Collinsville and county rival Staunton in round-robin format. Carlinville rallied for three game wins against both opponents, finishing the tournament at 2-3.

Carlinville opened against the Kahoks, whom they had beaten last year in the tournament. Game one saw Collinsville race out to an early lead of 8-5 and maintained a slight advantage until a pair of points from DeSpain tied the game 19-19.

A pair of kills by Kristyn Mitchell and an ace by Courtney Marten gave the Kahoks a 22-19 lead, which they turned into a 25-21 game one win.

Game two had the Cavaliers taking a 9-6 lead after DeNeve served up a pair of ace serves. Jordyn Houseman later added an ace for a 14-8 advantage.

The lead grew to 20-13 after kills from Adriann Welte and Griffith of three points from DeSpain. Carlinville maintained the edge, winning 25-17 on a Chew game-point kill.

In the decisive third game, Carlinville took the lead for good at 4-3, then rode four straight points from Chew, including a kill by Welte and a block by Egelhoff to take an 8-3 advantage.

Collinsville closed the gap to 10-8, but Carlinville used a 4-1 run, including a Wills ace to eventually win the match 15-10 in the third.

Bates, Egelhoff, Griffith and Welte all had four kills. DeNeve had six points and three aces. DeSpain had a team-high seven points.

Collinsville got four kills from Alyssa Grimm and Hannah Scrum. Marten had five points.

Carlinville met Staunton in the final of the Copper Bracket pool play, and again had to scrap and claw from behind to beat the stubborn Bulldogs.

Staunton won the first game 25-21, but the Cavies would bounce back to win the next two, 25-18 and 15-11 to win the Copper Bracket

Staunton had defeated Collinsville in earlier Cooper Bracket competition, 25-20, 25-23.

The Bulldogs took the lead early at 3-0 and never trailed in game one. Grace Nichols had a strong outing in game one with six points, three aces and four kills as Staunton took game one.

Game two had the Kahoks taking a lead of 4-2 and 8-7 before Kinzie Colley had a string of four straight points to push the Bulldogs in front at 12-8.

Ashleigh Painter added a kill and two points for a 15-10 advantage before the Kahoks closed with 21-19.

Staunton took a 24-20 lead and held to hold on for a 25-23 lead on a Nichols match-clinching kill. Nichols finished with nine kills, eight points and two aces. Painter and Colley each had three kills, with Colley adding six points. Becca Caldieraro added five points and an ace.

Rachel Jones had six kills for Collinsville, while Elise Halbrooks had five points.

In pool play, Staunton lost to eventual champion Edwardsville Friday 25-10, 25-11 and lost 24-26, 16-25 to Mascoutah. On Saturday morning, Staunton lost to Farmington 25-15, 25-12.

Greenville def. CHS

The Cavaliers lost a three-game set to Greenville in the season opener on the road last Tuesday. Greenville has opened the season 6-1.

Wills had 16 points and three aces. Chew had 13 kills with Griffith adding seven more. Egelhoff had two blocks, and Bates had 21 assists. DeSpain finished with 25 digs and Wills had 20. Bates (15), Griffith (14) and DeNeve (10) also had double-digit digs.

Carlinville hosted Vandalia Tuesday night.

Emma Griffith of Carlinville skies for a kill attempt at Edwardsville’s tournament Saturday morning. The Cavies went 2-3 in tournament play, winning the Copper Bracket.