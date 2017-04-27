Cavaliers battle back to beat Roxana after dropping two

Cavaliers battle back to beat Roxana after dropping

By Eric Becker

A Wednesday afternoon makeup game in Gillespie had the host Miners holding off a Carlinville comeback for a 6-5 eight inning win.

The teams combined for eight errors in the game, five by Gillespie, and the teams had just 12 hits combined, with the Miners having eight of those.

An error plated both Kyle Dixon and Jake Hannig in the opening inning for a 2-0 Cavies lead.

Gillespie responded with two of their own in the first inning.

Rylee Bernot drove home Tate Wargo with a single, and later scored on a pass ball to tie the game 2-2.

Gillespie took a 3-2 lead with a run in the second. Trent Segarra singled and scored on a Wargo single.

The Miners made it 4-2 with a run in the fourth inning, as a balk plated the Miners fourth run of the game.

The Cavies (4-9, 1-4 South Central) got a run back in the sixth, as Dixon scored on a double-play ground ball to make it 4-3.

Gillespie countered with one in the bottom of the sixth. Wargo singled and came around to score on an error.

Down to their last at-bat, Carlinville got two runs to tie the game. Koltan Page singled and was balked to second. With one out, Konnor Emmons delivered an RBI-single.

Emmons would later score on a Hannig sacrifice fly, tying the game 5-5.

Gillespie won the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, Segarra was hit by a pitch, Wargo singled, another hit by pitch loaded the bases, and Nick Jarman reached on an error to plate the winning run.

Josh Hinzman pitched the first four innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, with two strikeouts and five walks. Tucker Hughes took the loss, with three and two-third innings of relief, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

Jake Ambuel had two of the Cavies four hits, with Hannig and Emmons also having singles.

Wargo went four for four with a double, two runs and an RBI for Gillespie. Bernot also had two hits with an RBI.

Wargo started and went six and two-third innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run on four hits. Dylan Roberts got the win in relief, striking out one in one and a third inning.

Southwestern 1, Carlinville 0

At Brighton, Collin Baumgartner threw a rare seven-inning perfect game, retiring all 21 hitters, as the Birds nipped the Cavaliers last Thursday.

Baumgartner struck out nine and had one of just two hits allowed by Carlinville pitcher Hannig.

Southwestern’s lone run came in the third when Jack Little singled and scored on a wild pitch.

Hannig struck out 11 and walked four throwing 98 pitches.

Carlinville fell to 4-11, 1-4 in conference play, Southwestern moved to 5-0 in the conference.

Carlinville 5, Roxana 4

After falling behind twice, Carlinville quickly answered. It led to a comeback win.

At Roxana, the Cavies rallied to beat the Shells with four runs in the last two innings Monday evening.

Roxana took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but the Cavies quickly tied it up with a run in the fourth inning.

Hannig drew a walk to lead off and scored on a double by Ambuel, tying the game 1-1.

Roxana regained the lead with a three-run fifth inning, and led 4-1 going to the sixth.

In the top of the sixth, Ambuel drew a walk and Colton DeLong would be hit by a pitch. With one out, Ambuel scored on an error. Hinzman then doubled home DeLong, scoring himself on a sacrifice fly by Koltan Page. It was back even, a 4-4 ballgame.

Carlinville (5-11, 2-4 SCC) went ahead for the first time in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, Ambuel hit his second double of the game. Two pass balls later, he scored to put the Cavies on top 5-4.

Hughes pitched the final two innings of relief to get the win, retiring the side in order in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Dixon pitched the first five innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing three hits and four runs, one of which was earned.

Ambuel finished two for three with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Hinzman had a double, run and RBI. Emmons also had a single, as did Hughes and Dixon. Hannig and DeLong scored runs.

Carlinville had eight defensive errors yet picked up the win. Carlinville hosts Gillespie on Wednesday.

Kyle Dixon delivers a pitch for Carlinville’s baseball team on Monday at Roxana.

Carlinville’s Colton DeLong rounds third in the early innings Monday at Roxana, advancing on a wild pitch.