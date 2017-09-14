Cavaliers bash Litchfield, 8-0

LITCHFIELD (Sept. 14, 2017) – The Carlinville boys soccer team was scoring early and often Thursday at Litchfield, rolling to an 8-2 win over the Purple Panthers in a conference clash.

Carlinville (4-4, 2-0) got all eight goals in the first half in getting the W.

CHS took a 1-0 lead at 2:29 on an unassisted goal by Trey Gall, the first of three goals in the game for the junior.

Matt Schmidt got the first of two goals moments later for a 2-0 lead, assisted by Adin Fleischer.

Litchfield got on the board seconds after that on a Moore goal, but trailed 2-1 at 5:26.

The Cavaliers scored six unanswered goals the rest of the half. TJ Gosnell’s goal came at 8:03, assisted by both Schmidt and Gall.

At 19:20, Gall scored off an assist by Fleischer to make it a 4-1 game.

Fleischer found the back of the net at 26:29, assisted by Schmidt to make it a 5-1 game. Gall’s third goal came at 32:11, assisted by Schmidt.

It was 7-1 at 34:20 when Schmidt scored an unassisted goal. Fleischer scored the final goal for CHS at 38:03, assisted by Schmidt.

Litchfield got a goal late in the second half as the ball was inadvertently knocked into the net off a Litchfield corner kick by the Cavies.

Gall had three goals and a assist; Schmidt had two goals and four assists; and Fleischer had two goals and two assists. Gosnell had the other Carlinville goal.

Andrew DeNeve made four saves in the contest of six shots on goal. The Cavies had three corner kicks in the game.

Jersey 6, Carlinville 1

At Carlinville, the Cavaliers lost a Friday home contest to Jersey High School, 6-1.

The Panthers scored four first half goals and kept the pressure on in building a 6-0 lead.

Schmidt added the Cavaliers lone goal in the second half, assisted by Michael Douglas.

DeNeve made 16 saves in goal for Carlinville.

Schmidt had nine shots while Gall added another shot.

Plains downs North Mac

At Girard, Pleasant Plains rolled to a 5-1 win over North Mac in Sangamo Conference play Wednesday.

Garrett Shurig had an unassisted goal for the Panthers (4-3-1).

Staunton bests Litchfield 9-2

At Staunton, the Bulldogs improved to 5-1, scoring five goals in the first half and four more in the second.

Bryce Buzick had two goals, Connor Anderson added a goal, as did Noah Birk and Brady Kinder. Carson Rantanen scored three goals, and Dylan Partidge added a goal for Staunton.

Greenville beats Staunton

At Greenville, the Comets scored twice in the first half and held on to beat the Bulldogs 2-1.

Staunton’s goal came on an own goal by Greenville.

North Mac wins 2-1

At Raymond, the Panthers got two goals from Ryan Gustafson, asissted by Chris Magelitz and Marshal Creasy, and held off the Lancers Monday.

Carlinville goalkeeper Andrew DeNeve is hounded by Litchfield players at the net off a corner kick, in the second half of Thursday’s 8-2 win at Litchfield.