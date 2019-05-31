Cavaliers’ baseball season over after sectional semifinal shutout

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville baseball Cavaliers’ season ended the same way it began – a frustrating loss in which the team was pinned up against the wall from the get-go and could never break free from the stranglehold.

Last Wednesday, the Cavies traveled to the Springfield area to face the Cardinals of Pleasant Plains on enemy ground. The winning percentage was in Carlinville’s favor, but a battle-tested Plains squad proved that records are now completely irrelevant and forced the Cavies out of the postseason with a 5-0 shutout in the sectional semis.

Colton DeLong made the start on the mound and allowed three Cardinal runs to cross the plate in the first two frames. The junior was then replaced by Kyle Dixon, who closed out his high school career by surrendering two tallies on two walks, five hit batters, one knock and eight strikeouts.

Jake Ambuel and Tucker Hughes each had a double on offense. Aside from that, Carlinville was unable to generate firepower against a sharp Mason Williams. The Cardinal hurler went the distance while striking out nine and working around four free passes in seven innings of work.

Carlinville finishes the 2019 season at 22-3, which is at an all-time best mark in the high school record book. Dixon, Ambuel, Hughes and Andrew DeNeve may have wanted to end their careers on a higher note, but this loss didn’t even come close to tarnishing the legacy that they had left at CHS.

“This year’s senior class was exceptional in everything they did, whether it was in athletics or academics. The most important thing they left was a great example of work ethic, dedication, discipline, desire and teamwork. This was truly one of the finest groups of players I have ever been a part of,” praised Carlinville head coach Don Borgini.

The Carlinville Cavaliers come together in celebration following their regional championship win over Shelbyville on May 18. This would be the team’s last victory huddle of the season. Photo by Amy Rosentreter.