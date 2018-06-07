Cavaliers baseball paving way for bright future

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (June 7, 2018) – Carlinville’s seven-game win streak to end the regular season ended with a first-round regional loss at Havana, but the future for the Cavaliers appears bright.

The Cavaliers possessed the most dominant pitcher in the South Central Conference this past season with Kyle Dixon, who inexplicably was the lone all-conference selection from Carlinville despite a 12-8 record and sixth place finish in the SCC.

Roxana also had just one selection on the three all-conference teams. Conference champion Staunton had eight, and Southwestern placed seven. Every other school had at least two selections.

Dixon was a first-team all-SCC pitcher for a reason. The junior allowed 19 runs, but just four earned runs, all season in 48 2/3 innings pitched. He finished with a 4-3 record and a 0.58 ERA. He struck out 80 and walked 22.

The Cavies pitching also got a boost from sophomore Colton DeLong, who was 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA and senior Garrett Campbell, who was 2-4 with a 3.37 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 35. The team as a whole had a 2.12 ERA, allowing 77 runs, but half of those (39) were unearned.

Junior Jake Ambuel had a stellar offensive year for the Cavies, hitting a team-best .356 with a home run and 15 RBIs. His 21 hits and three triples led the team.

Dixon hit .351 with a team high 20 runs, 12 RBI and a team-best five doubles.

DeLong led the team with 15 RBIs, while junior Tucker Hughes had 19 hits and 15 runs scored while leading the team in at-bats.

Staunton won the conference with a perfect 9-0 mark, going to the sectional finals before finishing 24-5.

Staunton was led by three on the first-team all-conference, including sophomore pitcher Devin Ray, who was 5-2 with a 2.50 ERA, striking out 56 in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

Also on the first team was senior infielder Nick Yates, who hit .434 with three home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs, eight doubles and five triples.

Junior Griffin Bianco was a first-team outfielder, as he hit .329 with two home runs, 24 RBIs, 30 runs and eight doubles.

On the second team from Staunton included junior catcher Cullen McBride, a .400 hitter with 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

Freshman infielder Cy Cox hit .36 with three home runs, 30 RBIs, 34 runs and eight doubles to land on the second-team as well.

Bulldogs making the third team included pitcher Yates, who went 5-0 with a 2.24 ERA, striking out 35 in 34 1/3 innings.

Sophomore Devin Ray was a third-team infielder, as he hit .358 with a pair of home runs, 27 RBIs, 2 runs and eight doubles. Senior Marcus Karl hit .314 with five home runs, 24 RBI, 42 runs and five triples to also make third-team.

Southwestern was 21-13, 8-1 in conference and had seven make the all conference teams in 2018.

Included on the first-team were senior pitcher Brock Seymour, who was 3-2 with a 3.5 ERA, striking out 43 in 31 1/3 innings.

Luke Golike was a first-team infielder. He hit .372 with 32 RBIs, 33 runs, eight doubles and three triples. Outfielder Jack Little, a senior, was first-team hitting .363 with eight RBIs, 10 doubles and 35 runs scored.

On the second team from Southwestern included senior catcher Dalson Cummings, who hit .390 with 16 RBIs, 17 runs and five doubles; senior infielder Eddie Bolin, who hit .359 with 15 RBI, 17 runs and four doubles; and Seymour, an outfielder who hit .346 with 34 RBI, 28 runs and 12 doubles.

Third-team Piasa Birds included pitcher Ben Lowis, who was 5-5 with a 3.12 ERA. He struck out 56 in 56 1/3 innings.

Gillespie finished 12-14, 3-6 in the conference, and landed three on the all-conference teams.

A second-team selection was freshman infielder Cameron Hailstone, who hit .380 with 15 RBIs, 16 runs and eight doubles.

On the third team for the Miners were junior pitcher Adam Boeck, who went 2-3 with a 1.78 ERA, striking out 35 in 35 1/3 innings; and junior infielder Joey Carter, who hit .274 with a11 RBIs, 12 runs and four doubles.

A complete list of all the SCC all-conference teams appear in the Mac Stats section of this edition.