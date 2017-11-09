Cavaliers 14th in state at cross country meet

PEORIA (Nov. 9, 2017) – The Carlinville boys cross country team wrapped up a successful 2017 running season by placing 14th at the IHSA state cross country meet Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Elmwood would win Class 1A team state title, with five of top 60 scorers of those with full teams participating. They had 150 points.

The Cavies had 352 points to finish 14th overall out of 25 teams racing.

The individual winner was Athens’ Wyatt McIntyre in a time of 14:25, ahead of Arthur-Lovington’s Logan Hall at 14:30 and Jack McNabola of Chicago F.W. Parker at 14:41.

Jason Landon led the Cavaliers with a run of 16:03, placing 57th overall in the final meet as a high school runner.

Charles Helton IV ran in a time of 16:20 to finish 85th. Bailey Lippold was 99th at 16:33; Samuel Mock was 118th at 16:50; Briley Roper was 152nd at 17:12; Grayson Armour was 158th at 17:16; and Cale Williams was 170th at 17:31.

Girls

Tolono Unity won the Class 1A girls cross country team title with 108 points, edging St. Joe-Ogden’s 110 points and Monticello was third at 181.

Staunton placed 22nd as a team, collecting 554 points.

Freshman Lydia Roller was 17th overall with a time of 18:13. Dana Jarden was 155th at 21:03; Hollie Bekese 175th at 21:27; Bailey Scroggins 176th at 21:28; Paige Scroggins 187th at 21:57; and Erica Pickerill 196th at 22:45.

The race winner was Emma Argo of Eureka in 17:34.

Carlinville boys cross country team at the state tournament last Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria, from left, are Samuel Mock, Grayson Armour, Charles Helton IV, Cale Williams, Briley Roper, Jason Landon, Jacob Landon and Bailey Lippold. Photo provided.