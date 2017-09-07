Cavaliers 10th in Kickoff Classic after loss to East Alton

Cavaliers 10th in Kickoff Classic after loss to

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 7, 2017) – Loveless Park was the site of the Carlinville Kickoff Classic soccer tournament last week, featuring 12 schools from around the area.

Carlinville was the host and would finish 10th in the tournament, after a Wednesday night loss to East Alton-Wood River.

The Oilers defeated the Cavaliers by a 2-1 score. Matt Schmidt scored the lone goal for the Cavies.

Jersey defeated Father McGivney 2-1 to win the championship of the tournament.

Lutheran beat Hillsboro in penalty kicks for third place in the tournament.

Carlinville’s game at Hillsboro on Monday was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up at a later date.