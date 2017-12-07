Cavalier wrestlers open season with two close losses

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 7, 2017) – Dual meets in the early season might be a bit challenging for the young Carlinville wrestling team.

Thursday, the Cavaliers were defeated by Rochester 45-36 and by Mt. Olive 45-40 to open the season.

Starting at 126 pounds, the match opened with Demitry Lewis of Carlinville losing by pin at 1:52 to Nathaniel Adams of Rochester.

Nate Burns earned a forfeit win at 132 pounds then Dustin Roberts of Carlinville lost by pin at 4:16 to Mason Ross of Rochester.

Drew McCoy of Rochester then edged Tucker Hughes in a 145-pound bout, 5-4.

At 12 pounds, Carlinville’s Chase Michaelis earned a forfeit win, before Levi Perkins of Carlinville at 160 lost to Jackson Mendenhall of Rochester by pin at 0:41.

At 170, Tristen Burns of Carlinville pinned Jack Taylor at 1:04. Paul Seitz of Rochester won by forfeit at 182 pounds and Dylan Ford took a forfeit win at 195 for the Rockets.

Brandon Miller of Carlinville at 220 pounds won by forfeit, while Reese Perrine of Rochester pinned Chase Lawless of Carlinville at 1:12 in the 285-pound bout.

Carter Mabus (106) and Colin Leonard (113) for the Cavies each won by forfeit, while Tucker Green lost by pin at 0:52 to Tyler Vollintine of Rochester at 120 pounds.

Mt. Olive 40, Carlinville 36

The Wildcats rallied late to trip the Cavaliers in a dual county rival match Thursday night.

N.Burns pinned Tyler Jones at 1:01 to start the match at 132 pounds.

Roberts then pinned Owen Scheller at 0:42 and Hughes pinned Logan Cayce of Mt. Olive at 1:49.

Michaelis pinned Evan Morris at 152 pounds and the Cavies had a 24-0 lead on the strength of four straight pins to open the match.

Maxx Fritz, the Wildcats’ third-place finisher a year ago, got Mt. Olive on the board by pinning Perkins at 2:19 in the 160-pound bout.

Jonny Darrah continued the Wildcats ascent by defeating T.Burns by major decision, 16-5 at 170 pounds.

Paige Levi, one of four female wrestlers for the Wildcats, earned a forfeit win at 182 pounds.

At 220 pounds, Justin Osmoe of Mt. Olive pinned Miller at 0:24, while Lawless lost to John Aljets by pin at 0:51 in the 285-pound bout.

Amber Speitel of Mt. Olive got a forfeit win at 106, with Leonard doing likewise for the Cavies at 113 pounds.

Green defeated Tiffany Tiepleman by pin at 1:41at 120 pounds. Gavin Bertoldi pinned Lewis in 0:25 at 126 pounds as the Wildcats took the win.

Mt. Olive beat Rochester in the opening dual, 48-30. Bertoldi, Fritz, Darrah and Aljets got pins for the Wildcats.

Saturday Super Duals

The Cavies were back at it on Saturday with a five-match grueling day of wrestling duals in Litchfield.

The Cavies managed one win and lost another by one point against quality competition.

Carlinville opened with Auburn and were defeated 66-12. The Cavie wins came by Lewis at 126 pounds and Keagan Broaddus at 132, both by forfeit. Michaelis lost a tough 8-7 decision to Bryce Freer at 152 pounds. T.Burns lost a 10-4 decision to Drew Killam at 170.

Litchfield defeated the Cavaliers 55-21 in the second dual.

Carlinville got a win from N.Burns by pin at 1:42 against Tom Barker at 132 pounds. Hughes outlasted Tyler Thiessen 5-4 at 145 pounds and both Miller (220) and Lawless (285) won by forfeit.

N.Burns lost a tough 9-7 decision to Brett Brakenhoff.

Petersburg Porta defeated the Cavaliers 58-18 at Litchfield on Saturday.

N.Burns pinned Porta’s Shockey at 4:58; T.Burns pinned Fegans at 1:11 at 170 pounds; and Lawless earned a forfeit win for the Cavalier victories in this match.

Against Pinckneyville, the Cavaliers got their first dual win of the season by winning 48-36.

Leonard (113) picked up a pin over Kreger at 2:16.

N.Burns pinned Denny at 0:20 in a 132-pound bout; while at 138, Broaddus got a forfeit win.

Hughes took a pin at 0:09 against Gale at 145 pounds. Michaelis won by forfeit at 152 pounds and T.Burns pinned Kelasko at 3:55 at 170.

Miller (220) and Lawless (285) each earned forfeit wins.

Carter Mabus lost by pin to Teel at 106 pounds. Tucker Green lost by pin at 2:16 to Parson at 120; Lewis lost by pin at 0:20 to David; Perkins lost by pin at 0:52 to Koester.

The final matchup was against Roxana, with the Shells edging past the Cavaliers by a 42-41 score.

Lawless won by forfeit to open the meet, while Mabus (106) also got a forfeit win and so did Leonard (113).

Green lost at 120 pounds to Olberts of Roxana by pin at 0:24; and Jordan Kalgmark of Roxana pinned Lewis at 0:19 at 126 pounds.

N.Burns (132) pinned his opponent in 1:50 and Roberts (138) got an 18-2 tech fall win over Roxana’s Blakeman.

Hughes lost by pin at 2:19 to McGuire at 145 and Michaelis lost by pin at 1:26 to Cherry.

At 160, Perkins lost by pin at 0:36 to Carpenter. T.Burns (17) won by forfeit, as did Miller at 220 pounds.