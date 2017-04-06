Cavalier track competes at Greenville Invite

A pair of Carlinville boys won individual events at the Greenville Invitational track and field meet Saturday afternoon.

The Cavaliers finished fourth out of 15 teams participating, with 74 points. Breese Central (120), Mattoon (105) and the Jersey Panthers (80) were top three teams.

Jason Landon won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:02.71, with teammate Grayson Armour fourth at 2:08.63.

Max Rogers claimed the triple jump title with his final jump of 39-feet-10 inches good for the Greenville Invite title.

Blake Hubbard finished second in the pole vault, clearing 13-feet-6 inches on his second attempt before missing on 14-feet.

Isaac Daugherty of Carlinville cleared 11-feet-6 inches to finish third at Greenville.

Daniel Card got second place in the shot put at 45-feet-1 inch in his third toss of the competition. Gabe Long finished ninth at 42-feet-3.5 inches on his third throw.

The discus had Card placing fifth at 132-feet-10 inches in his third throw. Long was 12th at 115-feet-6 inches on his final throw.

In the 200-meter dash, T.J. Gosnell finished 17th with a time of 25.52 seconds.

The 400-meter dash had Tyler Hughes eighth with a time of 54.58 seconds. Jacob Landon was 11th at 55.48 seconds.

The 1600-meter run had Jason Landon finishing third at 4:43.01, while Charles Helton was 12th at 5:02.65.

Helton additionally ran to sixth place in the 3200-meter run at 10:29.46, while teammate Bailey Lippold was 11th at 10:54.54.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 meter relay team was fourth with a time of 3:37.39 to earn five team points.

The Cavies were also fourth in the 4 x 800 relay at 8:50.01.

In the high jump, Michael Douglas tied for eighth with a height of 5-feet-seven inches. Will Walton tied for 13th at 5-feet-5 inches.

Rogers finished sixth in the long jump, with his second attempt of 18-feet-11.5 inches his longest of the day. Cameron Rainey placed 14th, with his first attempt at 17-feet-4.5 inches his longest.

Girls

Carlinville competed and placed 13th as a team in the 16-school girls meet at Greenville on Saturday.

Mattoon won the meet with 117.5 points, followed by Pana at 84.5 and Stanford Olympia at 60. Carlinville finished with 23 team points.

Emma Smith finished second in the pole vault, clearing 10-feet.

Rachel Olroyd was third in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:03.11.

Macy Walker first toss in the discus went 100-feet-6 inches, which held up for third place overall. Wills with a final toss of 70-feet-2 inches finished 16th overall.

The shot put had Haley Wills sixth at 29-feet-8 inches on her third toss, while Cleo Campbell was ninth at 28-feet-9 inches on her third toss.

Mackenzie Harris took ninth in the 1600-meter run at 6:06.34.

In the 3200, Maddie Williams was ninth at 15:13.28.

Cara Emery ran the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a time of 1:02.04 to place 19th.

The teams compete in a triangular home meet on Tuesday afternoon. The girls Carlinville Invitational is Saturday.