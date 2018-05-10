Cavalier softball drills Oilers, 12-2

CARLINVILLE (May 10, 2018) Carlinville pitcher Alyssa DeSpain homered and pitched a four-hitter Wednesday afternoon, as Carlinville defeated East Alton-Wood River at home 12-2.

The Cavaliers improved to 10-7 on the season by winning for the fifth time in the last six games. They’ve also won seven of nine.

Scoreless until the third, the Cavaliers got two runs across against EAWR pitcher Morgan Moxey. Paityn Tieman led off with a walk, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, scoring on a two-out single by Sydney Cania.

Natalie Kaganich then tripled home Cania to make it 2-0.

Carlinville broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning.

With one out, Kayla Seal singled, advancing to second on a wild pitch and to third on a Cania single.

Seal scored on a pass ball to make it 3-0. Kaganich walked to load the bases.

A single by Houseman made it a 4-0 game, and Emma Griffith’s single made it 5-0. Kaganich later scored to make it 6-0.

Wood River got two runs back in the top of the sixth inning, both scoring on errors.

Carlinville walked off with a six-run bottom of the sixth for the 10-run rule.

Tieman reached on an error and scored on an error. Seal reached on an error, scoring ahead of DeSpain’s two-run home run.

After Cania reached on an error and stole second, Houseman doubled home a run. Houseman scored on a pass ball and Lexi Bates on an error to cap the scoring.

DeSpain struck out six and allowed just four hits in getting the win.

At the plate, Tieman scored twice; Seal had a single and two runs; DeSpain home run, two runs, two RBIs; Cania two singles, three runs, RBI; Kaganich triple, run, RBI; Houseman single, double, run, two RBIs; Griffith single, RBI; Bates run scored, RBI.

Carlinville 10, Roxana 0

In Friday’s home contest, a major collision at home plate in the top of the first inning set the tone as Carlinville routed Roxana 10-0.

Carlinville, 11-7, 6-3 in the conference, has won eight of 10 and six of seven heading down the stretch.

Roxana’s Madison Klaas was trying to score on a pop fly single which eluded the outfielder in the first inning.

As the throw came to the plate, Carlinville catcher Griffith, the ball and Klaas all arrived at the same time for a major collision. Bodies went flying, Klaas tried to touch the plate, and the ball was actually in Griffith’s glove for a time.

Klaas was ruled out on the play, keeping the Shells from scoring.

The offense then went to work, getting a run in the first inning.

Tieman singled and eventually scored on a Cania sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

In the second, Bates reached on a two-out single, Dani Westnedge and Tieman also singled to score a run and make it 2-0.

Carlinville got four runs in the third which included a three-run home run from Bates.

In the fifth, Bates had two more RBIs with a single. Seal added an RBI-single.

DeSpain allowed just two hits, striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Tieman had two hits, a run and RBI; Seal a hit, run and RBI; DeSpain a double and run; Cania an RBI; Kaganich a run; Houseman a hit and run; Griffith a single; Bates a home run, two singles, three runs and five RBIs; Westnedge two hits and Gracey Kahl two runs.

Olivia Strangler had both hits for Roxana. Phoebe Booher took the loss, striking out four and walking four.

Here’s a series of photos as something had to give when Roxanna’s Madison Klaas, Carlinville catcher Emma Griffith and the ball all arrived at home plate at the same time. Bodies went flying after a large collision, in which Klaas was ruled out on the play. Photo/Eric Becker