Cavalier boys take third place at Charleston track meet

Cavalier boys take third place at Charleston track

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Sports Reporter

The beat goes on!

Last Saturday, Ken Garrison’s boys’ track squad traveled to Charleston and dominated the competition for a third place finish out of 34 teams. The Cavies ended up with a team score of 40 points and finished within striking distance of Pleasant Plains (45) for the title.

Will Walton took the wheel for the Cavies, placing first in the triple jump (41-04.75) and second in the long jump (19-10.5). Michael Douglas captured the individual high jump crown with a 6-5 effort. Briley Roper finished third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.01. Isaac Daugherty was sharp in the pole vault (4th, 13-6) and Colton Robinson rounded out the main attack with an 43-4 eighth place score in the shot put.

On Friday, selected individuals from both Carlinville track teams (boys and girls) will travel to Bloomington for the State Indoor Prep Meet. The Cavaliers will follow up with a conference meet against Gillespie, Hillsboro and Vandalia at Hillsboro High School on March 26. Both events will get underway at 4:30 p.m.