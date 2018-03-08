Cavalier boys second in Jacksonville Invite

JACKSONVILLE (March 8, 2018) – The indoor track and field season continued to stroll along Saturday as Carlinville and other area schools visited the Jacksonville Invite at Illinois College.

Carlinville’s boys team finished second with 66 team points, just trailing Pleasant Plains with 68 points.

Carlinville tallied 10 points in girls action to finish 20th overall. St. Teresa won the girls race by a wide margin, 80-51 against Pleasant Plains.

Both CHS’ teams had an individual winner.

Carlinville got a win from Tyler Hughes in the 400-meter run, finishing in a time of 54.97 seconds.

Isaac Daugherty was second for CHS in the pole vault at 12-feet-6 inches, with Dustin Roberts third at 11-feet-6 inches.

Max Rogers triple jumped 39-feet-5 inches to take third, and was also third in the long jump at 20-feet-9 inches. Cameron Rainey placed 11th at 18-feet-3 inches.

Jacob Landon ran the 800-meters in 2:07.86 to place third in that event. The Cavies’ quartet of Hughes, Jason Landon, Briley Roper and Jacob Landon was third in the 4 x 400 relay at 3:40.46.

Carlinville’s 4 x 800 relay team of Hughes, Jas. Landon, Bailey Lippold and Roper was fourth in a times of 9:15.01.

Jas. Landon ran the 1600-meters in a time of 4:35.75 to place fourth, with Lippold 15th at 5:04.53. The high jump had Michael Douglas fourth by clearing six-feet-two inches.

Rogers ran the 60-meter dash in 7.41 seconds to place sixth overall, and was 10th in the 200-meters at 24.49, with Rainey 34th at 27.10 seconds.

Gabe Long finished 12th in the shot put at 38-feet-1 inch.

In girls action, Emma Smith of Carlinville won her second meet of the season, taking the pole vault by clearing 11-feet-three inches. Abbie Barber of Gillespie was seventh in the event.

Hillary Swick of North Mac came in fifth in the 400 meters at 1:07.38, with Carlinville’s Patty Walch 14th at 1:11.59.

Gillespie’s Jaiden Braundmeier was ninth in the triple jump at 30-feet-1.25 inches and 13th in the long jump at 14-feet-1.25 inches. Carlinville’s Mackenzie Moyer finished 10th in the triple jump at 29-feet-7.5 inches; and 18th in the long jump at 13-feet-2.25 inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team of Mackenzie Harris, Walch, Moyer and Ashley Williams finished 10th at 5:01.80

Barber led Gillespie as she finished 11th in the 200 meters at 29.61 seconds; Emily Nichelson of North Mac was 24th at 31.35; Cara Emery of Carlinville 32nd at 31.85 and Williams 42nd at 33.28.

In the 4 x 200 relay, Gillespie’s team of Braundmeier, Madolin Wyatt, Paige Niemeyer and Barber finished 12th at 2:03.45.

Lauren Sullivan of North Mac was 13th in the shot put at 30-feet-4 inches. Haley Wills of Carlinville placed 24th at 27-feet-four inches. Cheyanne Work of Carlinville finished at 20-feet-9 inches.

Carlinville girls compete at Charleston on Saturday.

Photos/Jan Dona, for the Enquirer-Democrat