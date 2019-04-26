Cavalier boys finish first at Carlinville track relays

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Apr. 16, the Carlinville track and field teams hosted their annual relays at Carlinville High School. The boys finished first out of four teams with a score of 50 points, beating out Jerseyville (34), Staunton (28) and Hillsboro (20).

Will Walton finished first in the triple jump (42-7.25) and ranked runner-up in the long (20-8.5) and high jumps (6-0). Michael Douglas was just as impressive in these three events, finishing first in the high jump (6-2), second in the triple jump (40-5) and third in the long jump (18-6.25). Isaac Daugherty reigned victorious in the pole vault (14-3) with Dustin Roberts anchoring down the second spot (12-9). Colten Robinson and Jacob Bray both participated in the discus and shot put. Robinson walked away a champion in the shot put (45-0) and third among the discus hurlers (105-8). Bray’s 34-10.5 shot put score was good enough for sixth. The freshman also came in seventh place with a 80-8 throw in the discus.

The Carlinville girls didn’t finish as high in the team standings, but still saw some solid individual performances throughout the afternoon.

Haley Wills won the shot put (31-2) and ranked third (78-10) behind first place finisher Macy Walker (103-0) in the discus. Tori Hartson flirted with the top ranking in the long jump (2nd, 12-8.25) with Elsa Mefford following close behind (3rd, 12-7). Mefford also finished third in the high jump (4-4). Mackenzie Moyer’s 30-0.25 triple jump distance was enough for a third place achievement as well.

The boys stayed hot at the Rochester Invitational on Saturday. Carlinville finished second in a 12-team field with 110 points, barely falling short of the top spot held by Pleasant Plains (117 pts.). The girls came in tenth out of 13 squads with a team score of 28.

Walton remained on top in the triple jump (42-7.5) and showcased familiar success in the high (3rd, 6-0) and long (4th, 19-5) jumps. Jacob Landon willed his way to victory in both the 1600m (4:44) and 800m dashes (2:00). Briley Roper placed runner-up in the 400m (0:51). Douglas captured another top honor in the high jump (6-4), placed runner-up to Walton in the triple jump (41-2.25) and came in fifth with a distance of 18-6 in the long jump. Daugherty came out on top in the pole vault for the second time in the week (14-6). Roberts’ 13-0 effort placed him in third. Robinson took home fourth in the shot put (45-7). Damon Sharp came in seventh in the boys’ 300m (0:48).

Rory Drew was the star of the day for the Carlinville girls, winning both 200m (0:26) and 400m (1:01) races. Walker finished fifth (96-10) in the discus and Wills rounded out the team leaders with a seventh place discus throw of 30-9.5.

Both Carlinville teams will be at home for the Jokisch/Grandone Invitational on Apr. 27. The meet gets underway at 9 a.m.

Michael Douglas prepares to land a jump during a meet at Carlinville High School. Douglas finished first in the high jump, second in the triple jump and third in the long jump at the Carlinville Relays on Apr. 16. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Cory Walton.