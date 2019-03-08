Cathy J. Raab

Cathy J. Raab, 70, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Carlinville Area Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born March 9, 1948, in Carrollton, a daughter of Robert and Rosemary Alberico. She married Lloyd Raab on April 26, 1969, in Effingham; he survives.

Mrs. Raab graduated from Carlinville High School in 1966. Later, she earned her licensed practical nurse license in 1976 from Capitol Area in Springfield and her registered nurse’s license in 1979 from Lewis and Clark Community College. During her nursing career, she worked at St. Francis Hospital and Home Health in Litchfield and Macoupin County Public Health in Carlinville. She enjoyed spending time with family, being with her grandchildren, shopping, spending time at the family cabin at Lake Rinaker, and traveling to Canada. She was a member of Carlinville United Methodist Church and The Macoupin Club—Lake Rinaker.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Curt (Sara) Raab and Craig (Lori) Raab, both of Carlinville; and six grandchildren, Sarah Nicole (Cody Jacobsen) of Seattle, Wash., Justin Sies of Staunton, Mackenzee Sitton of Palmyra, Jodie Walden of Carlinville, Joshawa Sitton of Palmyra and Emily Rose Raab of Carlinville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Kelly Jo Sies.

Friends may call Friday, March 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, March 9, with Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Macoupin Club—Lake Rinaker.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.