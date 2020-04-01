Cathy Guidish

Cathy L. Guidish, 66, of Palmyra, died at 8:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home.

She was born Oct. 14, 1953 in Christopher, to Thomas and Betty (Weaver) Barnard. She married George Guidish on Dec. 22, 1972.

Cathy was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville. She worked as a nurse practitioner. Her passion was to help and serve others.

She is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Tamara; two sons, Eric and George III; nine grandchildren, Braden, Shelby, Brittney, Jeffery, Zachary, Levi, Malachi, Mariah and Isaac; two brothers, Thomas Michael Barnard, III and James M. Barnard and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jeffrey Guidish, Dec. 17, 2005.

Services will be held at a later date.