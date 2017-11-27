Catherine A. Rammel, 89

MACON (Nov. 27, 2017) – Catherine Ann “Katie” Rammel, 89 of Macon passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

She was born June 15, 1928, in Escanaba, Mich., a daughter of the late Hal and Oma Allison Rammel.

Ms. Rammel graduated from Assumption High School in 1946 and earned a teaching certificate in speech therapy from Normal Teaching College in Bloomington. She began her teaching career in Carlinville and remained there until her retirement in 1988. For nearly 45 years, during the summers she and her mother would visit her sister and family in Albuquerque, N.M., then her brother in Wisconsin en route to their cottage in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, along Lake Michigan. In summers, she also learned the art of wood burning, textile painting, leather craft, creating wood fiber flowers, flower arranging, and building furnishing doll houses with miniatures; she also attended miniature conventions around the country with her sister. She enjoyed reading, knitting, playing games, enjoying the outdoors, animals (especially dogs), singing along with Mitch Miller, picnics, caramel corn from Decatur, stuffed animals, Chinese food, Matlock, roller skating in the basement in her younger years, playing Scrabble and double solitaire, the Variety Store, Marily Hasslinger’s Sunday school, doll houses, Haffner’s, Christmas trees, going to the Dairy Queen, morning coffee with a teaspoon of sugar, the St. Louis Cardinals and the cottage. She had been a resident of Eastern Star Home in Macon for the past three years.

Surviving are her niece, Suzanne “Susie” (Francis) Sims Chang; nephews William Dale (Marguerite) Sims and Hal (Gina) Rammel and many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth (John) Rammel Sims; brother, John (Lil) Rammel; and a nephew, Jack (Linda) Sims.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, at First United Methodist Church in Assumption. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Assumption.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Assumption.

Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon is in charge of the arrangements.