Catherine M. Petrak

Catherine M. Petrak, 88, of Benld, died at Fondulac Rehabilitation and Health Care, East Peoria, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:05 p.m.

She was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Alton, to Myrlee R.Staples and Mae E. (McNaugh) Staples. She was retired after having worked for Laclede Steel, Mid-State Stone Quarries, Community District School District No. 7, Macoupin County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives. She was elected to three terms as Benld City Clerk. She was a former township assessor, on the Macoupin County Board, member of the Benld Area Democrat Women’s Club, Gillespie Area Democrats and Precinct Committeeperson. She was appointed to the Illinois Valley Economic Development Board and was a member of the Advisory Council to the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland. She was an active member of Build Benld.

She is survived by her children, Channing Smith Petrak (Robert) of Peoria, Jody Petrak of Ferguson, Mo., grandchildren, Gillian Smith and Emerson Smith. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert Rudin and Roy Staples.

No public services will be held at this time. Memorials are suggested to Build Benld or Gillespie Caring Center. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.