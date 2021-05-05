Carroll Eugene White

Carroll Eugene White, 73, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony Healthcare Center.

He was born February 3, 1948, in Alton, to the late Charles Eugene and Merl Adelle (Dunlap) White.

On April 3, 1969, Carroll married Shirley Wood, in Shipman. She survives.

After attaining his Bachelors Degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, in teaching, Carroll spent most of his life in banking, working for Godfrey State Bank, later Bank of America, as a compliance officer. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.

In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his children, Lisa White of Wood River, Stephen (Ally) White of Brighton; one granddaughter, Marley; one grandson, Karson; two brothers, Clinton (Cindy) White of Godfrey, Chris (Marienne) White of Litchfield; and three sisters, Colette (Lyn) Miller of Brighton, Mary Albert of Godfrey, Barb (Jeff) Kruse of Brighton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Lawrence Albert; and in laws, Clyde and Daisy Wood.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman, with Pastor John Lottes and Pastor Ray Robinson, officiating.

Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Online guestbook and condolences can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.