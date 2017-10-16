Carolyn R. Laurie, 82

GILLESPIE (Oct. 16, 2017) – Carolyn R. Laurie, 82, of Gillespie passed away at 12:50 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

She was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Baylis, a daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Wagner) Pine. She married Ivan C. “Mike” Laurie on June 27, 1955; he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2009.

Mrs. Laurie graduated from Bunker Hill High School and attended Brown’s Business College in Springfield. She worked as a receptionist at Dr. Guyan and Dr. Amy Smith’s optometry office for several years, before retiring in 1999. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Gillespie, where she also served with the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Goldwing Road Rider Association, Chapter E.

Surviving are her children, Kevin (companion Joan Vazzi) Laurie of Nokomis, Javene (Richard) Willows of Mt. Olive and Brenda (Scott) Korunka of Mt. Olive; grandchildren, Jason (Jenny) Willows and Brandon Willows; a great-granddaughter, Alice Willows; and brothers, Thomas (Gloria) Pine of The Villages, Fla., and Donald Pine of Edwardsville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bruce Pine.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Albert Allen, V.F., officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Atwater.

Memorials may be made to the Macoupin County Cancer Association or Adopt-A-Pet in Benld.

