Carolyn M. Barnes, 78

GIRARD (Jan. 30, 2018) – Carolyn M. Barnes, 78, of Girard, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 29, 2018, at her residence in Girard.

Carolyn was born April 26, 1939, in Litchfield, a daughter of Raymond  and Alice (Boston)  Anderson. Carolyn graduated from Girard High School  with the class of 1957.

Soon after graduation she married Ralph Barnes and was united in marriage for over 55 years.  Ralph passed away Feb. 19, 2013.

Barnes was also preceded in death by her parents.

She started her working career at the State of Illinois in Springfield.  She retired from Bob Holloway Real Estate Office where she worked as a real estate agent and secretary for several years.

Carolyn and Ralph loved to travel to Mexico, Texas, California and all other Western states.  Their past time took them to Bourbon Street, flea markets and just over the border into Mexico.

Her real joy was spending time at Mardi Gras.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Hall in Girard. Burial will be in Girard Cemetery.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, John Bradley (Barb) Barnes of Girard; Bruce Aaron (Shanon) Barnes of Waggoner; Brent Lee Barnes of Girard; grandchildren; Colby, Dalton, Brenda, Tori, Isabel, Issac, Brianna Barnes and Carson Lange.

Memorials may be made to Boston Chapel Church, rural Girard.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.

