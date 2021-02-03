Carolyn Kay Reed

Carolyn Kay Reed, 80, of Brighton, went to be with her Lord at 5:11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1940 in Chesterfield, the daughter of the late Howard and Lucille (Tuey) Talkington.

Carolyn married Roger William Reed on December 12, 1959 in Medora.

Roger and Carolyn owned and operated Twin Acres Nursery for over 30 years. She also worked as a clerk at Brighton Pharmacy for 10 years.

She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.

Carolyn enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, birdwatching, baking, was an avid reader, and spending time with her family. Her children will always remember her taking time to be there for them never missing a school party where she could help as a room mom.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; five daughters, Lori (Robert) Martin of Moscow Mills, MO, Lisa (Roger) Greeling of Godfrey, Linda (Jeff) Mayernich of Peoria, Leann (Matt) Fischer of Alton, Lynette (Mike) Vandlik of Guilford, CT; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; two sisters Joann Wiggins, Marsha (Dean) Johnson; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lucille; two sisters Doris Austwick and Sandy Talkington.

Services will be private with a burial at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.