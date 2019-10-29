Carolyn Harms

Carolyn Harms, 77, passed away at Monroe Clinic Hospital on October 27, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1941, the daughter of William and Anna (Schmidt) Harms. She was raised on a farm near Atwater. Carolyn had recently moved to Monroe, Wisc. to be near her nephew the Rev. John Tabaka, his wife Christine and their children Eric and Linnea.

After she graduated from Carlinville High School, Carolyn moved to Litchfield. She worked as a waitress, a home and office cleaner and a home health care-giver. Carolyn was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. In her youth, her passion was riding horses.

Carolyn was frequently seen walking everywhere around town, usually with her dog. She enjoyed baking, candy making and collecting horse figurines.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: John (Cyndee) Goodwin, Don Goodwin, Will (Sandy) Owens, Pam (John) Smalter, Becky (Wade) Stults, Bill (Lisa) Scherer, John (Christine) Tabaka and many great-nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her six siblings: Wilma Goodwin, Elsie Scherer, Gladys Owens, Frieda Tabaka, Dale Harms and Melvin Harms.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield with dinner and fellowship to follow. The Rev. Cynthia Munker will officiate.

Burial will be in Moore Cemetery in Carlinville. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the church. A funeral procession will line up at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. to proceed to Moore Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.

Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, to light a candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.