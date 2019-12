Carols by Candlelight to be held Dec. 17

Carols by Candlelight featuring the St. Louis’s Landolfi String Quartet and local musicians will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 111 East Main Street in Mt. Olive, 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Christmas cookies and hot cocoa will be served. This event is free to the public. For more information call 217-836-4323.