Caroline R. Frost, infant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 2, 2017) – Caroline Rosie Frost, an infant, passed away peacefully in her mother’s arms, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville, N.C., a few hours after she was born.

She shares her birthday with her father. She weighed three pounds, 6.2 ounces and was 15.5 inches long. During the few hours she lived, she responded to her parents’ voices, met her grandparents, sneezed, startled, hiccuped, cried and had a diaper change.

In addition to her parents, surviving are her grandparents, Thomas and Mary Clark of Palmyra and Thomas and Bobbi Frost of Lincoln; great-grandparents, Buck and Pat Clark of Hettick and Earl and Norma Woollen of Clinton; aunts and uncles, Rachel (Clark) and Ty Rohrer of Waukegan, Kelli (Frost) and Lewis Allison of Lincoln; uncle and aunt Ray and Mikel Frost of Lincoln; aunt Ami Frost of Carol Stream; and six cousins.

She was preceded in death by an older sibling her parents never met; and great-grandparents Thomas and Margaret Frost and James Paul and Carolyn Janet Kendrick (her namesake).

Memorials may be made to the Trisomy 18 Foundation at trisomy18.org/donate or to James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center, part of the Children’s Miracle Network, at vidanthealth.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.