Caroline Masinelli

Caroline Masinelli, 78, of Hillsboro, formerly of Wilsonville, died Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hillsboro Rehab & Healthcare, Hillsboro.

Caroline was born July 8, 1941 in Carlinville. Her mother was Angelina Bertoletti. She married Albert Masinelli Oct. 15, 1956. He passed away in Oct. 31, 2006. She is survived by her children, Elaine Odle of Taylor Springs, Karen Masinelli of Missouri, Randy, Brian and Allen Masinelli of Wilsonville, Mark Masinelli of Carlinville, Debbi Harvel of Staunton, Angie Taylor of Florida, Tim Masinelli of Edwardsville, Jason Masinelli of Wilsonville and Albert Masinelli Jr. of Roxanna, 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, husband and an infant daughter.

She enjoyed music, cooking with cast iron pans and Italian American Days. She was an avid bingo player.

Funeral services were Dec. 4, at Litchfield Family Funeral Services after visitation.

Burial was in Staunton Memorial Cemetery.