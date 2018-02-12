Carol S. Kraft, 75

SPRINGFIELD (Feb. 12, 2018) – Carol Sue (Neunaber) Kraft, 75, passed away Feb. 7, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Kraft was born June 26, 1942, to Norman and Lois Neunaber. She married John Kraft on April 17, 1989; he survives.

Mrs. Kraft graduated from Carlinville High School in 1960. She spent her life providing care to others, working at Community Care for over 25 years. She continued to provide care even after her retirement. Her faith was demonstrated through acts of kindness to all. As a member of Carlinville Zion Lutheran Church, she served as member of Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid and several church boards. She volunteered at the Carlinville Food Pantry and provided assistance to her many elderly friends. She was a great cook, a good homemaker and hard worker. She was host for all holidays for her family, had a great sense of humor and made everyone feel welcome and comfortable.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her mother, Lois Neunaber of Carlinville; children, Tony (Connie) Jenkins of Springfield and Angie (Danny) Coy of Palmyra; grandchildren, Dane Coy and Skyler Coy; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Connie (Bob Billings) Neunaber of Longview, Texas, Cathy Neunaber of Carlinville, Merle Neunaber of Nilwood and Millie (Rick) Releford of Lincoln; step-children, John Kraft jr. and Debbie Ornsby of Joplin, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, at Heinz Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville, with a luncheon following. Burial was at Morrisonville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Carlinville Food Pantry.