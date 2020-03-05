Carol Lyerla-Wanick

Carol Nadine Lyerla-Wanick, 76, of South Roxana, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at her residence in South Roxana.

Carol was born Sept. 20, 1943 to Emil and Irma (Foster) Mulligan in Alton. She was a graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Alton.

Carol was a legal secretary in Madison and St. Clair counties.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Pamela Renee Collison of South Roxana; son, M. Duane Wanick of East Alton; three step- grandchildren; and a sister, Lois, of Texas.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris Irwin, and a brother, Michael Mulligan.

Graveside services were Tuesday, March 3, at Hettick Cemetery, Hettick.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.