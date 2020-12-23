Carol Klaus

Carol Ann Klaus, 80, of Nilwood, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Carol Ann was born on December 25, 1939 to Leslie and Helen (Mills) Butler in Auburn. On April 2, 1960 she married Jim Klaus, Sr. at the United Methodist Church in Chatham.

Carol Ann graduated from Auburn High School with the class of 1958. She was a member of the Nilwood Baptist Church, where she was the treasurer and was very active. Carol Ann was the bookkeeper for several area elevators. Carol Ann loved flowers, and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jim, Sr; son, Jim (Deborah) Klaus, Jr. of Girard; daughter, Jodi (Michael) Worth of Girard; two granddaughters, Courtney Klaus and Becky (Tanner) Stelle; three grandsons, Eric Klaus, Mitchell Worth, and Nicklaus Worth; three brothers, Richard Butler of Springfield, Gerald Butler of Pleasant Plains and Ronald Butler of Texas; several nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Helen Butler; brothers, Maurice, Bob, Kenny John, and Donald; sisters, Sarah, Betty, Martha, and Belle.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Girard Cemetery, Girard, with Rev. John Shelton, officiating.

A funeral meal will follow at the Nilwood Baptist Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Nilwood Baptist Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.