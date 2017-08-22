Carol J. Gueldenhaar, 83

SPRINGFIELD (August 22, 2017) – Carol Jean Gueldenhaar, 83, of The Arbors at Centennial Pointe in Springfield passed away Monday, July 17, 2017, at her residence after enduring Alzheimer’s for several years.

She was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Streator to Lester and Edna (Herb) Gill of Long Point. She married Donald Gueldenhaar on Feb. 1, 1953; he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2016.

When her husband entered the Air Force, the couple moved to Texas and Idaho. After his service, they farmed at Emington until moving to the Raymond area, where he worked for Pioneer Seed and Mrs. Gueldenhaar was his support. They spent many years living on Lake Lou Yeager in Litchfield before retiring and moving to Sun Lakes, Ariz. Mrs. Gueldenhaar was a homemaker and caregiver; while living in Arizona, she was part of the care-giving ministry at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, crafting, playing cards, dancing and playing piano; with her husband, she enjoyed boating and trips to the Ozarks and many other locations with friends and family.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Judy (Tim) Wagy of Carlinville; two granddaughters, Kara (Jarrod) Waldeck of Chandler, Ariz., and Kimberly (Chris) Hirstein of Shawnee, Kan.; great-grandson, Maximus Waldeck; great-granddaughters, Eloise Hirstein and Olive Hirstein; a brother, Ron (Gloria) Gill, Jim (Mary) Gill and Marna (Dave) Elias.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Gueldenhaar on March 2; and a sister, Shirley Reick.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Raymond, with a luncheon following the service. The family was assisted by Heinz Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.