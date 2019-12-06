Carol Henschen

Carol Henschen, 77, of Mt. Olive passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.​

She was born Sept. 23, 1942 in Cairo to Charles E. and​ Dorothy M. Dover. She married Bill N. Mayer Sr. in 1960 and ​they later divorced. She married John E. Henschen on October 15, 1988. He preceded​ her in death on May 8, 2017.​

​She is survived by three sons, Dennis W. Mayer of Bethany; Bill N. Mayer (Robin) of Carlinville and Gregory A. Mayer (Kathy) of Mt. Olive; two daughters, Lisa Pfeiffer (Ben) of Staunton and Michele (Mickey) Pfeiffer (Mike) of Mt. Olive. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.​

​Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Rosemary L. Carron;​ a brother in infancy; son Stephen Mayer; her husband John E. Henschen; grandson​Jarrod Kilduff; and great-grandson Bradyn Durbin.​​

Carol was a retired bank teller from First National Bank of Staunton.​

Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive. She loved being​ with her church family and crocheting prayer shawls with ladies of the congregation.​

One of her favorite things was going out for lunch with her family after Sunday ​services.​

She was very active with the Cub and Boy Scouts. When her boys were young and​ the family did a lot of camping at Gillespie Lake.​

Carol had an infectious smile and loved to laugh. She and her husband John​ loved to travel and spend time at the casino, but their best times were just being​ together at the farm enjoying each other and family. ​

Carol loved going to bingo with her daughter Lisa and going to dinner with her​ Friday afternoon ladies. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed​ her grandchildren and all of their craziness and they all loved her very much.​ She will be greatly missed.​

​Visitation was Friday, Dec. 6, and a ​funeral service will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Mt. Olive, with the Rev. Ben Fiore​

Burial will be in Mt. Olive City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church and Wounded Warriors.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.