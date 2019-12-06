Carol Henschen
Carol Henschen, 77, of Mt. Olive passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
She was born Sept. 23, 1942 in Cairo to Charles E. and Dorothy M. Dover. She married Bill N. Mayer Sr. in 1960 and they later divorced. She married John E. Henschen on October 15, 1988. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2017.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis W. Mayer of Bethany; Bill N. Mayer (Robin) of Carlinville and Gregory A. Mayer (Kathy) of Mt. Olive; two daughters, Lisa Pfeiffer (Ben) of Staunton and Michele (Mickey) Pfeiffer (Mike) of Mt. Olive. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Rosemary L. Carron; a brother in infancy; son Stephen Mayer; her husband John E. Henschen; grandsonJarrod Kilduff; and great-grandson Bradyn Durbin.
Carol was a retired bank teller from First National Bank of Staunton.
Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive. She loved being with her church family and crocheting prayer shawls with ladies of the congregation.
One of her favorite things was going out for lunch with her family after Sunday services.
She was very active with the Cub and Boy Scouts. When her boys were young and the family did a lot of camping at Gillespie Lake.
Carol had an infectious smile and loved to laugh. She and her husband John loved to travel and spend time at the casino, but their best times were just being together at the farm enjoying each other and family.
Carol loved going to bingo with her daughter Lisa and going to dinner with her Friday afternoon ladies. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed her grandchildren and all of their craziness and they all loved her very much. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 6, and a funeral service will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Mt. Olive, with the Rev. Ben Fiore
Burial will be in Mt. Olive City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church and Wounded Warriors.
Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.