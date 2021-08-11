Carol Elsie Fanetti

Carol Elsie Fanetti, 71, passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her residence in Mt. Olive.

Carol was born on May 22, 1950 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, to Clinton Lamb Farris and June Agusta Matilda Chapman Farris.

She graduated from Staunton High School in 1968. Carol went to college and received a bachelor’s degree in music education.

She was married to Don Fanetti, and he preceded her in death. She was married to James Hutchins, and he also preceded her in death.

Carol was employed by Lowrey Organ Company until her retirement.

Carol was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive, and she served as their choir director. She had a strong passion for teaching music.

She is survived by her sister, Wilma June (John) Goldacker of Mt. Olive; two step sisters, Diana Pernichele of Wyoming and Laurie Pernichele of Colorado; two nieces, Leah Goldacker of Mt. Olive, and Denise Garner of Staunton; one nephew, John C. Goldacker (Jill) of Jerseyville; and many great nieces and great nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands.

Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

