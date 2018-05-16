Carlinville’s Hughes has excellent season

By Tom Emery

CARLINVILLE (May 17, 2018) – Sophomore Baylee Hughes of Carlinville enjoyed an excellent season with the Blackburn College softball team this spring.

A pitcher and utility player, Hughes earned third-team all-St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors after batting .408 with three homers and 19 RBI. She led Blackburn with hits (53), runs scored (38), doubles (14), and stolen bases (15). Hughes also appeared in 16 games on the mound, with five starts, going 3-4 with a 5.70 ERA.

Hughes went 3-for-4 in Blackburn’s 11-10 win over Haskell on March 3 and drove in two runs to help the Beavers to a 10-0 blowout of Southern Vermont on the spring break trip in Florida on March 14. She went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and went the distance on the mound to lead Blackburn to a 10-2 SLIAC win over MacMurray in the second game of a doubleheader at home on April 11.

In addition, Hughes picked up two hits and scored twice in Blackburn’s 9-8 home win over Principia in the first game of a doubleheader on April 24 and hammered a home run in a 19-4 win in the nightcap.

Hughes also was 3-for-4 in the second game of a home SLIAC doubleheader against Iowa Wesleyan on April 13 and ripped a home run against Webster in the opener of a conference doubleheader at home on April 25.

“Baylee was also a tremendous infield asset, plus an outstanding pitcher,” said third-year Blackburn head coach Kerry Crum. “She yielded only three walks in nearly 50 innings of work. I think she will also be an all-conference player the next two years.”

A veteran area coach, Crum won over 300 games with two conference titles at Southeast High School in Springfield from 1985-2000. He also won 54 games at Benedictine University in Springfield from 2013-2015.

Blackburn was 16-23 this spring, the most victories for the program since 2013.