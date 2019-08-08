Carlinville’s favorite uncle takes stage at St. Louis Muny

Carlinville’s favorite uncle takes stage at St. Louis

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Aaron Kaburick is out fulfulling his dream under the bright lights of musical theater, but a great deal of local support has made his shining moment more special than ever.

Two weeks ago, the St. Louis Muny brought the famous Broadway production of ‘Footloose’ to its stage, with Kaburick starring as Ren McCormack’s uncle. The show was successful throughout its entire week of July 18-24, but Kaburick was in for a pleasant surprise that Saturday. The Carlinville native got to perform in front of his own hometown fan club which consisted of at least 200 supporters.

“I’ve been grateful over the years because whether I am doing a show in St. Louis, New York City or all over the country, I can’t tell you how many times somebody from Carlinville shows up,” said Kaburick. “I do what I do because it is my career and I love it. The fact that people take interest and want to come see me perform means a lot. That’s very special and I feel lucky to have that support. It’s terrific.”

Kaburick graduated from Carlinville High School in 1996 and obtained his degree from Boston University before moving to New York in 2000. He made his professional debut during a tour of ‘The Full Monty’ in Iowa City, Iowa. Since then, Kaburick has done a total of three national tours and five Broadway shows over a 16-year span including ‘Something Rotten’, ‘Hello Dolly’, ‘Motown’, ‘Sister Act’, ‘Billy Elliot’ and ‘Annie’. Throughout that time, Kaburick was able to make a mutual connection with someone who allowed him the opportunity to add ‘Footloose’ to his resume.

“One of my cast mates from ‘Something Rotten’ went by the name of Christian Borle,” said Kaburick. “He is a terrific Broadway performer with two Tony awards. He is incredible and he’s moving into directing. So, he was the one in charge of running this show and he called me earlier in the year asking if I would come and do it. And, I said yes.”

Kaburick is now back home in the Empire State preparing for another major show in October. The name of the production will be announced at a later time.