Carlinville’s #1 fan honored

‘Bosco’ finally gets

a varsity letter

By TIM EVANS

Enquirer-Democrat GM

A pair of retired Carlinville coaches and a school board member made a special trip to Belleville Tuesday, Jan. 12, to honor Harry “Bosco” Lesko, Carlinville’s #1 fan for at least six decades.

Coaches Dick McClain and Dave Jokisch as well as school board member Dave Rathgeb represented Carlinville Unit District #1 and over 60 years of graduating classes to thank Bosco for his decades of loyalty and devotion to Carlinville athletics.

The group presented Bosco with a special varsity “C” letter for being what Rathgeb called “Carlinville’s Super Fan.”

“Any CHS athlete who participated in track, football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, cross country and soccer in the last 60 years saw one consistent fan cheering, encouraging and enjoying these games and meets – Bosco!,” said Rathgeb.

Jokisch, a track and cross country coach from 1970-2000, said Bosco was “really important to our programs,” noting his goal as a coach was to get as many kids out for track as possible, noting there were some very large teams in that era.

He said Bosco thought highly of every athlete, making kids feel “very important,” even if they didn’t place in a race. “He was always there and the kids were very aware of that,” Jokisch said.

“He always had an encouraging word – even for non-placers,” the coach said., “He made them feel that much more important.”

Jokisch said there was a time when he was awarded a t-shirt as Carlinville’s #1 fan, but noted he had never officially been honored, never adapting to the spotlight.

He said Bosco told him toward the end of his career that cross country was “one of his favorite sports,” possibly because Bosco himself was a jogger and knew that the kids who ran cross country might start off thinking about the problems in their lives, but would be relieved of that stress as they ran the race.

He said the group’s visit with Bosco was “one of my favorite days of my lifetime,” as they got the shy fan to open up as they reminisced about Carlinville sports and old times.

Harry Lesko and his brother, William, a retired physician, were born in their parents’ home in Carlinville on North East Street in 1928 and 1932 respectively. Harry enlisted in the Merchant Marines in 1945 before World War II had ended. While there, he earned his GED and was sent to New York City by train as a merchant ship radio operator at Hoffman Island.

While taking a stroll past the Empire State Building with a friend, a fog rolled in, causing a B-25 bomber to accidentally crash into the structure. Harry was injured, eventually getting a medical discharge that sent him home, where his love for local sports began. He remained a bachelor all his life, working as a lineman for the local phone company for 35 years, resulting in a degenerative hip slowing his pace.

Today, Bosco lives in a convalescent care facility in Belleville to be near his brother.

Rathgeb said the three reminisced with Bosco and his brother about Carlinville’s teams and individuals, pointing out both brothers were “on the top of their game in recalling facts, figures and events of yesteryear about Carlinville sports.”

McClain, who coached junior high and high school cross country and retired in 1993 after a 30-year teaching career, said he knew Bosco from the day he moved into town.

He said Bosco attended every sporting event he could and even some practices. “He liked the kids. He liked being around sports.”

“I think he helped a lot of kids out by being an inspiration,” McClain said. “He talked to all of them – you didn’t have to be a superstar.”

He said Rathgeb organized the trip and said it was long overdue. He said Bosco earned his nickname from the neighborhood kids, something that has stuck for over 80 years!

Rathgeb said Bosco was a hero to students even 25 years ago, as found in the pages of the Enquirer in a June 24, 1999, edition when Brittney Card, who had a great athletic career at CHS, wrote a letter to the editor about Bosco:

“If you have ever been to a Carlinville basketball, volleyball, track or soccer game, you might have seen a certain man eating popcorn, picking up or shagging balls, encouraging the players and mainly enjoying himself. This man is Bosco – 10 to one you already know him.

He’s been around for generations and my mother remembers him coming to her basketball games…He doesn’t have to come to all these tournaments, games and practices, but he loves seeing the girls and boys of this town having fun competing. I’m saying this as a former volleyball, track and basketball player.

I’ve seen Bosco at at almost every meet, game, tournament and the practices in all of these sports and it amazes me when he comes to hour-away activities like last Saturday’s volleyball tournament. I know the kids from all sports appreciate his encouragement. I certainly do and I hope you do too. If you see Bosco around, got and thank him for all he had done for Carlinville.”

Yes, you can still thank Bosco for his years of patronizing the Cavaliers by sending him a thank you note for his years of devotion to Carlinville athletics. Mail it to Four Fountains, Harry Lesko, Room 213, 101 South Belt West, Belleville, IL 62220.

Former Carlinville coaches Dick McClain, (front left) and Dave Jokisch, (front right) as well as school board member Dave Rathgeb (back) visit with Harry “Bosco” Lasko, a fan and supporter of Cavalier athletics for over 60 years. Photo contributed.