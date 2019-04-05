Carlinville Wrestling Cavaliers celebrate historic season

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

On Mar. 17, the Carlinville wrestling Cavaliers held their ‘end of season’ banquet and paid their dues to one of the most successful senior classes in program history.

Stephen Otten, Brandon Miller, Tristen Burns, Nate Burns, Tucker Hughes, Tucker Green and Chase Lawless made their final departures and each recieved an ‘Embrace The Grind’ award as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment that they displayed throughout their careers.

T. Burns became the first Carlinville Cavalier to win 40 matches in one year, which earned him the honors of being the 2018-19 Most Valuable Player. He is also a member of the CHS 100-win club along with his brother, N. Burns, who holds the Carlinville all-time record for career triumphs (130).

N. Burns and Chase Michaelis both surpassed the 30-win mark this season.

Green and Miller were both honored as Most Improved.

The Cavies came in second place in the 14-team Mt. Olive Invitational, went 7-1 in home matches and sent six individuals to sectionals. T. Burns advanced on to the big dance and became the first Carlinville wrestler to win a state match since Jacob Dixon in 2015.

As a team, Carlinville finished the campaign at 21-11 and set a new single season school record in dual victories as well.

Nate Burns recieved three awards – Embrace The Grind, 30-win regular season, 100 career win club – at the Carlinville wrestling banquet. He ends his career as the CHS all-time career wins leader with 130. Photo contributed.

Tristen Burns recieved six awards, including MVP, Embrace The Grind and 100-win club at the Carlinville wrestling banquet on Mar. 17. Photo contributed.