Carlinville wins Governor’s Hometown Award for “Make Carlinville Beautiful” project

Carlinville wins Governor’s Hometown Award for “Make Carlinville

Carlinville Mayor Sarah Oswald announced this week that Carlinville has received the Governor’s Hometown Award for the “Make Carlinville Beautiful” (MCB) project in the education category.

Since 1983, the Governor’s Hometown Awards (GHTA) program has recognized the people and projects that improve their community’s quality of life. Winning projects have consisted of strong volunteer support, met needs, a definitive impact and the generating of a positive outcome for the community and the state of Illinois.

“It’s a real honor, and if there’s a project that captures the spirit of the citizens of Carlinville, it’s ‘Make Carlinville Beautiful,’ Oswald said. “What started off with a family’s grieving has evolved into a community effort with citizens from all walks of life working on city beautification for the present, but also environmental education for the future generations of the community.”

Through its mission of “beautification with a purpose,” MCB is aiming to recreate and restore pollinator habitats while simultaneously making the City of Carlinville (more) beautiful.

MCB began as a family project, led by Randy and Mary Tinder, Carlinville natives mourning the recent loss of their adult son, Bill. Seeking to lift their own spirits, as well as those of the community, MCB quickly grew to include family members, friends, and eventually the wider Carlinville community.

