Carlinville weekend activities

In addition to tonight’s home football game (7 p.m.), there are other happenings this weekend.

Block Party Friday, Oct. 11

Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, CNB Bank & Trust and the Uptown Tavern are sponsoring a Block Party Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 11 p.m. on East Main Street.

The event features live music and drinks.

Mister Malone (6 to 6:45 p.m.) and Plastic Kings (7 to 11 p.m.)

A craft project for kids will be provided by Macoupin Art Collective.

Tour de Milk

The Tour de Milk takes place tomorrow, Oct. 12, starting at 9 a.m. at the Carlinville Plaza.

Broom Pumpkin Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, Broom Orchard is hosting its 29th annual Pumpkin Festival 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. For more information, call 217-854-3514.

