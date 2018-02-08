Carlinville uses 12-point quarters for road win

VANDALIA (Feb. 8, 2018) – As a math instructor, Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve had to be pleased with his team’s scoring consistency Thursday night.

Carlinville’s girls basketball teams scored 12 points in each of the four quarters and made six more free throws which were decisive in a 48-42 road win at Vandalia.

The Cavaliers closed out the conference season at 5-4, improving to 17-9 overall.

For the game, both teams made nine two-point field goals and three three-pointers. At the foul line, Carlinville made 21 of 29; Vandalia was 15 of 25 – which proved to be the difference.

The Cavies were staked to an early 12-4 lead, making six of eight free throws in the first quarter and getting field goals from Sydney Bates, Paitynn Tieman and Jordyn Houseman.

Rachel Olroyd came alive in the second quarter with 10 of the team’s 12 points. Vandalia countered with 13 points, five from Lanee McNary, and were within 24-17 at halftime.

Corin Stewart and Natalie Kaganich both hit three pointers in the third quarter, which saw the Cavaliers build a 36-28 advantage heading to the final eight minutes.

The Cavies made 10 of 15 free throws in the final quarter to fend off any hopes of a Vandalia comeback win.

Olroyd made all nine free throw attempts and finished with 18 points to lead the Cavaliers. Bates had nine points; Stewart eight; Emma Griffith five; Houseman and Kaganich three each and Tieman two points.

For Vandalia, Olivia Marquardt had 15 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. The Vandals finish 4-5 in the conference, 10-18 overall.

Carlinville 47, EAWR 37

The Cavaliers had a makeup game at East Alton-Wood River in a rare Friday night girls’ game.

The Cavaliers equaled their win total from last year by defeating the Oilers 47-37.

Olroyd made five three-pointers en route to 16 points to lead CHS, which led 11-6 after a quarter and 19-13 at halftime. The Cavaliers led 32-19 through three quarters.

Tieman scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Stewart finished with nine points; Bates had five; Cania three and Griffith two.

Carlinville was eight of 18 at the foul line.

Kayla Brantley had 13 points to lead the Oilers, which made 10 of 20 free throws.