Carlinville UMC completes quilt project

On United Methodist Women’s Sunday, Loretta Tawfall shows a few of the quilts displayed for the congregation to see what has been accomplished.

A quilt project began several years ago at Carlinville United Methodist Church when Mary Jane Thomas, a member of the United Methodist Women, contacted some ladies to make a quilt to donate to the Cunningham Children’s Home Fall Quilt Festival. Individuals quilters in the church embroidered blocks that were then sewn together.

“This group recognized a need in our community and other areas for quilts for children, hospital patients, and others,” said Polly Eldred, one of the UMC quilters.

The fourth Thursday morning of each month finds from four to 10 women working together at the church to sew and knit for others. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield isthe beneficiary of knitted infant caps and some baby quilts. Carlinville Area Hospital is given quilts or afghans for patients in the swing bed unit.

The Department of Children and Family Services receives quilts for children who have been displaced from their homes and need not only the warmth but the comfort. Cunningham Children’s Home, a United Methodist mission established near Champaign-Urbana, as an orphanage in 1894, gives a quilt to every child who comes to the home. Safe Families, Women Infant and Children and new babies born in the UMC congregation also receive quilts or afghans.

Donations of fabric, batting, thread, yarn and other supplies help to fund the Quilt Project. Money is also raised each year when a Christmas quilt is raffled off. Any leftover funds are used for church mission projects.

The raffle quilt will be on display soon at the Carlinville United Methodist Church with the drawing to be held the Sunday before Christmas. Carlinville Public Library will soon have a display of the quilts and infant caps for St. John’s NICU.

“We would welcome others to join with us on our quilting days to make items to donate to others,” said Loretta Tawfall, an especially active member of the group. “We enjoy seeing other projects our members make, and we learn from each other. We have a good time.”