Carlinville track team wraps up season at awards banquet

Carlinville track team wraps up season at awards

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, the Carlinville track and field teams honored their athletes in the Carlinville High School (CHS) cafeteria. Additionally, the boys’ squad bid farewell to their head coach Ken Garrison, who previously announced that 2019 would be his last campaign.

The boys’ season awards were presented to Jacob Landon (Most Valuable Player), Michael Douglas (David Jokisch) and Colton Robinson (Most Improved).

MacKenzie Moyer (Most Valuable Player) and Tori Hartson (Most Improved) recieved awards for the girls.

As a team, the boys finished first in multiple meets, including the Jokisch-Grandone, Carlinville Relays and the Gillespie Sectional. They also flirted with a conference title and finished runner-up in the South Central competition. The girls weren’t as successful due to having a smaller group, but they were still represented well by multiple individuals.

In addition to placing fourth in the Illinois High School Association’s (IHSA) Class 1A 400 meter dash final, Rory Drew was one of the top scorers on the CHS girls’ soccer team. During her state run, the junior set an all-time school record with a time of 59.21 seconds in the South Central 400. Moyer competed in the triple jump at state, finishing 10th in the first flight of preliminaries (32-6.00).

The boys finished sixth overall in the state while sending seven individuals to Charleston. Will

Walton obtained medals in the triple (fourth, 44-10.25) and long (eighth, 21-8.500) jumps. Landon placed fourth in the 800 meter run. Sixth place went to Douglas in the high jump (6-5). Isaac Daughterty (fifth) and Dustin Roberts (ninth) both finished among the top ten pole vaulters. Robinson didn’t make it out of the preliminary round, but still came in third during the first flight of the shot put (46-10). Briley Roper also fell short of the final with a seventh place score in 400 meter dash’s second heat (52.40).

The 2019 Carlinville track and field seniors are Walton, Douglas, Landon, Moyer, Matt Schmidt, Macy Walker, Emma Smith and Cara Emery.

Walton (Illinois State), Smith (Illinois State), Landon (Illinois-Springfield), Emery (Greenville) and Moyer (Milliken) will be furthering their education as student athletes at the college level.

The 2019 Carlinville girls’ track and field award winners are (left to right) MacKenzie Moyer (Most Valuable Player) and Tori Hartson (Most Improved). Enquirer Democrat Photo by Cory Walton.

The 2019 Carlinville boys’ track and field award winners are (left to right) Colton Robinson (Most Improved), Michael Douglas (David Jokisch) and Jacob Landon (Most Valuable Player). Enquirer Demorcat Photo by Cory Walton.

(Left to right) Jacob Landon (fourth, 800), Michael Douglas (sixth, high jump), Will Walton (4th, long jump and 8th, long jump), Rory Drew (fourth, 400), Dustin Roberts (ninth, pole vault) and Isaac Daugherty (fifth, pole vault) all competed and received medals at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston. Enquirer Demorcat Photo by Cory Walton.

Pictured from left to right with the IHSA Class 1A Gillespie sectional plaque is Jake Egelhoff, Mason Patton, Dustin Roberts, Briley Roper, Cale Williams, Will Walton, Jacob Landon, Michael Douglas, Matt Schmidt, Coach Ken Garrison, Mason Drake, Colton Robinson, Luke Daugherty, Chance Pointer, Damon Sharp, Isaac Daugherty, Max Wilson, Coach David Daugherty and Coach Charlie Helton. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Cory Walton.