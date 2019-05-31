Carlinville track finishes strong at IHSA state meets

Cavalier boys rank sixth in Class 1A

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, multiple individuals from both track and field squads represented Carlinville in a big way at the state level.

On May 16, Rory Drew and MacKenzie Moyer took their talents to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 1A girls’ meet. Drew started off by placing first in the second heat of the 400 meter dash (59.16) and fifth in the 200 meter dash third heat (27.16). Moyer brought home a tenth place finish in the first flight of the triple jump preliminary round (32-06.00). Drew advanced to the finals in the 400 meter dash and capped off her memorable junior season with a fourth place state ranking (59.84).

One week later, it was the boys’ turn. After dominating the Gillespie sectional and taking home a sectional plaque, the Cavies took seven individuals to the final meet for a total of ten entries. The red and blue made this opportunity count and finished sixth overall in the IHSA Class 1A standings.

Will Walton was awarded medals in both the long (8th, 21-08.50) and triple jump (4th, 44-10.25) championships. Isaac Daugherty (5th, 14-06.00) and Dustin Roberts (9th, 13-06.00) both finished as one of the top ten pole vaulters. Michael Douglas scored J6-05.00 in the high jump and finished sixth. Jacob Landon dominated the 800 meter run and came away with fourth place (1:57.10). Colton Robinson and Briley Roper also competed at state for the Cavies, but were unable to qualify for the finals. Robinson ranked third in the first flight of the preliminary shot put (46-10.00) and Roper finished seventh in the 400 meter dash’s second heat (52.40).